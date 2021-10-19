Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the launch of the Media Data Cloud , which unites Snowflake’s powerful data sharing technology; cutting-edge standards of privacy and governance; Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific datasets. The Media Data Cloud enables marketers, publishers and data and ad technology businesses to unlock their data for identity, insights, activation and measurement across the advertising ecosystem.

Snowflake Launches Media Data Cloud for Data Collaboration in Media and Advertising Ecosystem. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The media and advertising industry is undergoing significant changes, including viewership habits, rapidly changing industry standards, and increased scrutiny around data use and consumer privacy. Snowflake's Media Data Cloud enables organizations to be successful in this new landscape by empowering them to easily access and collaborate on data without data ever leaving their Snowflake environment.

Leveraging the Media Data Cloud, marketers, publishers and ad tech customers are performing essential 1st party data matching, creating audience insights, activating and measuring campaigns, all while limiting the movement and copying of data. Traditionally, only large technology platforms enabled privacy sandboxes, but with data clean rooms enabled by Snowflake, any publisher, advertiser, agency, or ad technology organization can design their own privacy and collaborative data environment and leverage Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud for their own customizable solution.

In addition, several companies highlighted below are building native applications on the Media Data Cloud so that functions can be performed across distributed data environments that are maintained by marketers, publishers and others. This approach, where applications can run wherever the data sits in Snowflake, can increase privacy and governance compliance.

Within the Media Data Cloud, Snowflake announced partner-delivered solutions covering all major areas of the advertising ecosystem. The solutions are designed to create frictionless data sharing and collaboration, embed native identity and machine learning, and support business solutions for audience insights, media planning, activation and measurement. Joint Solutions with Snowflake partners include: