checkAd

Snowflake Launches Media Data Cloud for Data Collaboration in Media and Advertising Ecosystem

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021, 15:01  |  25   |   |   

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the launch of the Media Data Cloud, which unites Snowflake’s powerful data sharing technology; cutting-edge standards of privacy and governance; Snowflake- and partner-delivered solutions, and industry-specific datasets. The Media Data Cloud enables marketers, publishers and data and ad technology businesses to unlock their data for identity, insights, activation and measurement across the advertising ecosystem.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211019005546/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Snowflake Inc!
Long
Basispreis 315,57€
Hebel 14,53
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 367,49€
Hebel 11,69
Ask 0,24
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Snowflake Launches Media Data Cloud for Data Collaboration in Media and Advertising Ecosystem. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Snowflake Launches Media Data Cloud for Data Collaboration in Media and Advertising Ecosystem. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The media and advertising industry is undergoing significant changes, including viewership habits, rapidly changing industry standards, and increased scrutiny around data use and consumer privacy. Snowflake's Media Data Cloud enables organizations to be successful in this new landscape by empowering them to easily access and collaborate on data without data ever leaving their Snowflake environment.

Leveraging the Media Data Cloud, marketers, publishers and ad tech customers are performing essential 1st party data matching, creating audience insights, activating and measuring campaigns, all while limiting the movement and copying of data. Traditionally, only large technology platforms enabled privacy sandboxes, but with data clean rooms enabled by Snowflake, any publisher, advertiser, agency, or ad technology organization can design their own privacy and collaborative data environment and leverage Snowflake’s Media Data Cloud for their own customizable solution.

In addition, several companies highlighted below are building native applications on the Media Data Cloud so that functions can be performed across distributed data environments that are maintained by marketers, publishers and others. This approach, where applications can run wherever the data sits in Snowflake, can increase privacy and governance compliance.

Within the Media Data Cloud, Snowflake announced partner-delivered solutions covering all major areas of the advertising ecosystem. The solutions are designed to create frictionless data sharing and collaboration, embed native identity and machine learning, and support business solutions for audience insights, media planning, activation and measurement. Joint Solutions with Snowflake partners include:

Seite 1 von 4
Snowflake Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Snowflake Launches Media Data Cloud for Data Collaboration in Media and Advertising Ecosystem Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, today announced the launch of the Media Data Cloud, which unites Snowflake’s powerful data sharing technology; cutting-edge standards of privacy and governance; Snowflake- and partner-delivered …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Energous Granted FCC Approval for Unlimited Distance Over-the-Air Wireless Charging
UnitedHealthcare to Launch New Virtual-First Health Plan to Help People Access a Dedicated Care ...
Apple introduces HomePod mini in new bold and expressive colors
ALERT: Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity ...
Cloudflare Collaborates with Microsoft and Major Search Engines to Help Improve Websites’ Search ...
Introducing the next generation of AirPods: The world's most popular wireless headphones just got better
Lucid Diagnostics Announces Closing of Nasdaq Initial Public Offering
Lost Money in Revance Therapeutics, Inc.?
With $1B of Investment Over a Decade, Calix Announces the World’s Only End-to-End Solution ...
Titel
dynaCERT Provides Updates on Its Strategic Alliance With Mosolf Group
The Very Good Food Company Prices US$30 Million Registered Direct Offering
Phillips 66, Plug Power Sign Agreement to Advance Green Hydrogen
AMC Theatres Launches Open Caption Program in 101 U.S. Markets
Helbiz Announces Google Workspace Integration to Enhance Data Security
It’s Time to Be Merry at Macy’s This Holiday Season
Publicis Groupe: Third Quarter 2021 Revenue
Kontrol Technologies Reports Record Preliminary Revenue of $18.0 Million in Q3 2021
American Water Announces Rich Svindland as President of Missouri American Water and Kevin Tilden as ...
NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 4, 2021
Titel
AT&T Declares Dividends on Common and Preferred Shares
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces a Capital Increase of Approximately €12.5 Million Reserved for ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics To Present Positive Results of Tedopi Phase 3 Clinical Trial in Non-Small ...
Omega Issues Business Update in Conjunction With BofA Securities 2021 Global Real Estate Conference
Mauna Kea Technologies Announces New Clinical Study and Research Collaboration Agreement with the ...
Publication of EXALT-1 Trial in Cancer Discovery Demonstrates First AI-Supported Functional ...(33) 
BevCanna Launches Keef Beverages with Initial Shipment to the Ontario Cannabis Store
Hecla Reports Q3 2021 Production Results
CytoDyn Comments on Rosenbaum/Patterson Activist Group “Plan”
Rare Element Resources Announces Intent to Launch Approximately $25 Million Rights Offering of ...
Titel
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AvePoint, the Largest Microsoft 365 Data Management Solutions Provider, Announces $2bn Merger
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results for the Phase 3 PolarisDMD Trial of ...
Luminar and Gores Metropoulos Announce Closing of Business Combination

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
05.10.21Snowflake Announces Third Annual Data Drivers Award Winners, Honoring the Leaders Transforming Their Industries with the Data Cloud
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
04.10.21Snowflake Announces Global Startup Challenge with up to One Million Dollar Investment
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
22.09.21Snowflake and Citi Securities Services Re-Imagine Data Flows Across Financial Services Transactions
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten