Smartsheet ENGAGE Brings Solution Builders and Teams Together to Unlock Organizational Impact

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2021   

Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today brought together over 40,000 solution builders at ENGAGE to share innovations and learn about new product offerings that can unlock their potential.

The nature of work is evolving and workers are seeking out new approaches to ensure projects are aligned, processes are standardized, and teams are connected across the tools they use the most. Today, attendees heard from peers who are embracing change by building innovative solutions that make a positive impact on their organizations and the world.

“Over the past year, our customers have built truly incredible solutions that make our world a better place. They’re tackling the future of zero emission transportation, aid for humanitarian efforts, and the fight against the pandemic,” said Mark Mader, chief executive officer at Smartsheet. “This ENGAGE is about celebrating these accomplishments, the challenges they’re overcoming, and the solutions that inspire others to achieve more.”

Building Dynamic Solutions — at Scale

Creating purpose-built solutions for today’s work is not enough; these solutions also need to be built to scale with an organization. From more projects to more people, Smartsheet’s platform aligns work by standardizing the processes and platforms teams use to better map outcomes to business objectives. Today’s announcements include:

  • Building on its no-code offering, Smartsheet is announcing Portfolio WorkApps, coming later this year, which allows organizations to better navigate work across their entire portfolio from the macro enterprise-wide view to the individual project level. Administrators will soon be able to set up one WorkApp template and use Control Center to easily replicate new applications at scale.
  • Coming soon, customers can use the new DataTable capability to securely store data from ERPs, CRMs, and databases. With the data in Smartsheet, teams can manage sharing access, trigger automated actions, and create more efficient processes to easily scale projects knowing their data is available when they need it.

“The ability to make updates without coding experience and the agility to make those updates in real-time has given us the power to build a solution that connects teams from ideation to production to marketing,” said Adryon Wong, senior go-to-market manager at Hydro Flask. “Smartsheet’s platform has optimized the way we approach the entire product development process, which we’ve since scaled across the housewares division of our parent company.”

Wertpapier


