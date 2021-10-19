TechTarget's SearchITChannel.com Announces Call for Nominations of Top Projects of 2021 Awards

An independent team of judges consisting of industry experts as well as editors from SearchITChannel.com will review and evaluate the nominated projects according to technical innovation, challenges overcome, partnering creativity and business benefits. Winners and runners up will be selected for three business size categories, based on the solution provider organization’s annual revenue:

The editors of TechTarget Inc.'s SearchITChannel.com have officially announced the opening of submissions for the SearchITChannel Top Projects of 2021 Awards . The winners will be selected from the projects submitted by VARs, MSPs, systems integrators and other solution provider organizations; by IT vendors on behalf of their channel partners; and by end-user organizations on behalf of their IT services providers. The deadline for submissions is February 4, 2022 . Winning projects will be announced on March 22, 2022.

Small business: up to $10 million

up to $10 million Mid-sized business: $10 million to $1 billion

$10 million to $1 billion Large enterprise: more than $1 billion

The full criteria and nomination form for the Top Projects of 2021 Awards can be found by clicking here. Multiple projects may be nominated by a single organization by completing a separate nomination form for each project.

The winning projects will be announced on SearchITChannel.com and its sister site SearchCIO.com, which together generate more than 650,000 views per month. Coverage of the winners, which will include an in-depth case study and announcements on both sites and in their members-only newsletters, will be visible to thousands of TechTarget members across its network of 140 websites globally.

