TechTarget's SearchITChannel.com Announces Call for Nominations of Top Projects of 2021 Awards

The editors of TechTarget Inc.'s SearchITChannel.com have officially announced the opening of submissions for the SearchITChannel Top Projects of 2021 Awards. The winners will be selected from the projects submitted by VARs, MSPs, systems integrators and other solution provider organizations; by IT vendors on behalf of their channel partners; and by end-user organizations on behalf of their IT services providers. The deadline for submissions is February 4, 2022. Winning projects will be announced on March 22, 2022.

An independent team of judges consisting of industry experts as well as editors from SearchITChannel.com will review and evaluate the nominated projects according to technical innovation, challenges overcome, partnering creativity and business benefits. Winners and runners up will be selected for three business size categories, based on the solution provider organization’s annual revenue:

  • Small business: up to $10 million
  • Mid-sized business: $10 million to $1 billion
  • Large enterprise: more than $1 billion

The full criteria and nomination form for the Top Projects of 2021 Awards can be found by clicking here. Multiple projects may be nominated by a single organization by completing a separate nomination form for each project.

The winning projects will be announced on SearchITChannel.com and its sister site SearchCIO.com, which together generate more than 650,000 views per month. Coverage of the winners, which will include an in-depth case study and announcements on both sites and in their members-only newsletters, will be visible to thousands of TechTarget members across its network of 140 websites globally.

About SearchITChannel.com

SearchITChannel.com is an online destination for business and technology professionals in the IT services and solutions industry. Our coverage encompasses managed service providers (MSPs), managed security service providers, cloud consultancies, professional services firms, systems integrators and resellers. SearchITChannel content, which attracts more than 200,000 unique visitors per month, includes original editorial features, news and expert advice from MSPs covering both technology and business topics designed to help organizations increase efficiency, profit and growth. More information can be found at searchitchannel.com.

About SearchCIO.com

SearchCIO.com provides technology management strategies designed exclusively for the enterprise CIO. Our award-winning team of editors and industry luminaries offer strategic advice and technology best practices to help streamline global IT operations. Our writers and editors aim to provide strategic guidance to chief information officers (CIOs) and the growing ranks of other executive-level technology decision makers. The site makes three editorial assumptions about our primary reader. First, the CIO role has changed dramatically with the near-universal adoption of digital technologies. Second, as the enterprise's top technology experts, today's CIOs have an unprecedented opportunity to drive business strategy and generate digital revenue. Finally, CIOs and business executives need expert information and forward-looking reporting to form a unified and cogent strategy for success. Our aim is to provide prescient and targeted advice on the technologies and strategies that drive business value in the rapidly changing digital business environment. More information can be found at searchcio.com.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 140 highly targeted technology-specific websites, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on Twitter @TechTarget.

(C) 2021 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks, and Search ITChannel.com and SearchCIO.com are trademarks of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

