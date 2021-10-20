checkAd

Federico Milanese presents the opportunities of Mediterranean kiwifruit in the Asian market at MacFrut China Forum

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 03:05  |  22   |   |   

BOLOGNA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of the China Forum organized in MacFrut, the companies involved in the project The European Art of Taste had the opportunity to present themselves to the Asian market with a webinar that saw the participation of 111 Chinese companies and professionals and buyers in the fruit and vegetable sector.

Federico Milanese, Marketing Manager, presented Jingold, one of the most important kiwifruit companies all over the world. Jingold's strength lies precisely in varietal research and in the continuous improvement of its production processes. The extension and spread of crops in both hemispheres in fact guarantees differentiated production (green, yellow and red) and availability throughout the year.

Born in 2001 as the exclusive licensee of Jintao, Jingold today counts on the production of 800 farmers all over the world, with a total extension that, for the yellow kiwifruit (Jintao and Jryan), is 1500 ha in Europe and 500 ha in the rest of world including South America and China, for a total of 20,000 tons. The production of green kiwifruit (Hayward and Boerica) is of 50,000 tons. The red kiwifruit, winner of the Fruit Logistica Innovation Award 2019 for its tropical taste and a longer shelf life, has a production area of 100 ha.

Jingold has focused on China by increasing the extension up to 800 ha and launching the GoodWave brand.  "Increasing production in China," said Federico Milanese, "is one of our main objectives for three reasons: proximity to our consumers, increasing availability in Asia and reducing the climate impact by reducing distances. This is also demonstrated by the launch of GoodWave, the Shanghai-based brand dedicated to the Asian market which has shown continuous growth in terms of sales and appreciation for quality."

Jingold is one of the world's kiwifruit specialist, guaranteeing excellence in terms of taste, quality and food safety through sustainable production processes and innovative strategies that allow the well-being of producers and the good health of consumers.

The European Art of Taste project will continue to promote the masterpieces of nature and art throughout 2021, involving consumers, journalists and professionals in incoming, in-store events and fairs, in partnership with European Union and the companies Apofruit, Origine Group, Jingold, King Fruit and RK Growers.

For further information and details: www.europeanartoftaste.com; www.europeanartoftaste.ch




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Federico Milanese presents the opportunities of Mediterranean kiwifruit in the Asian market at MacFrut China Forum BOLOGNA, Italy, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - As part of the China Forum organized in MacFrut, the companies involved in the project The European Art of Taste had the opportunity to present themselves to the Asian market with a webinar that saw the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Automobili Pininfarina and BOVET 1822 Present the New Battista Tourbillon Timepiece
BDSwiss Announces DP World Tour Championship Sponsorship
SeaLights Announces $30 Million Series B to Revolutionize Software Quality at Scale
Maxwise Experts Publish Projection for Bitcoin in 2021
Darling Ingredients' health brand, Rousselot launches Quali-Pure, a range of gelatins with ...
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Reaches Agreement to Acquire PwC's Global Mobility Tax and Immigration ...
New Dynamic Immersive Art Installation From Kenzo Digital to Live in the New York City Skyline at ...
Fosun Sports Group announces new entity to deepen global sports industry footprint
Global Anti-Aging Market to Witness Spectacular Growth, Revenue to Surge to USD 162.9 Billion by ...
Titel
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Mission Possible Partnership Unveils How Three of the Most Carbon Intensive Industries can Reach ...
The Semi-final of the Iron Worlds Championship (IWC) is on! 3 Winners Will Get Cash Prizes From a ...
Asia's Leading Cross-Sector Innovation Technology Trade Expo Taiwan Innotech Expo 2021 Will ...
The Tao of Chinese Calligraphy is the Way to the Whole World
Citizenship by Investment is the Backbone of Dominica's Housing Revolution
DMCC Awarded 'Global Free Zone of the Year' by Financial Times' fDi Magazine for Seventh Year ...
EU to host Global Conversation about Women and Career Progression on 22 October at the Expo
CGTN: Peng Liyuan attends UNESCO award ceremony for girls, women's education
Kalkine Pty Limited Launches 'Real Estate Research'
Titel
Why Some Mining Experts See Gold Reaching $2,050 To $2,250
Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS) Market worth $2.1 billion by 2026 - Exclusive ...
Results from Novavax NanoFlu Influenza Vaccine Phase 3 Clinical Trial Published in The Lancet ...
California Governor Signs Historic Bill to Legalize Smokable Hemp and CBD Edibles
Rare Adverse Effects Continue to Fuel Covid-19 Vaccine Hesitancy, Despite Safety Breakthroughs
Laser Cladding Market worth $823 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets
Senate Bill Decriminalizing Psychedelics Could Help Reverse Some 'War on Drugs' Impacts
Increasing Prospects for Digital Content Creation Industry Fueling Rising Market Valuation
Leonardo DiCaprio Invests in Mosa Meat and Aleph Farms to Advance Development of Sustainable ...
New Cancer Therapies Continue to Develop and Give Hope in Rapidly Improving Oncology Space
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Viatris Inc. Launches as a New Kind of Healthcare Company, Positioned to Meet the World's Evolving ...
Erotic Art Finds a Home on NFT Platform NaftyArt With Million Dollar Pre-Launch Sale
Ascend wins lithium-ion battery additive patent case against Samsung SDI