Tilray Signs Distribution Agreement With Great North Distributors for Adult-Use Cannabis Sales Across Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.10.2021, 13:30  |  12   |   |   

Tilray, Inc. (“Tilray”) (Nasdaq:TLRY; TSX:TLRY), a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company and Great North Distributors, Inc. (Great North), Canada’s first national sales broker for legalized adult-use cannabis — today announced a signed national brokerage agreement with Tilray Canada Ltd. Under the agreement, Great North will be the exclusive representative for Tilray’s complete portfolio of adult-use cannabis products across the Canadian marketplace, with the exception of Quebec. Tilray’s leading cannabis brands include Good Supply, Riff, Solei, Canaca, The Batch, Chowie Wowie, and Broken Coast.

“Great North have been great partners in helping us achieve our leadership position in Canada. This agreement will further drive exceptional route-to-market efficiencies for our comprehensive portfolio of adult-use cannabis brands and innovative 2.0 products,” said Irwin D. Simon, Chairman and CEO, Tilray, Inc. “We believe Great North's established network positions our brands on a path to accelerated growth across Canada. In addition, their territory managers and coast to coast coverage enable us to have boots on the ground to drive focus on educating budtenders and consumers on our carefully curated portfolio of brands and high-quality products.”

“Securing the trust of Tilray cements our cannabis sales leadership position in Canada,” said Doug Wieland, President, Great North Distributors. “Great North has executed in the Canadian cannabis market since day one and will immediately bring value in sales execution, as well as the core competencies that come from our leadership team's alcohol beverage expertise to Tilray's family of brands.”

Great North has reach across every province in Canada, including established relationships and expertise working with provincially owned and operated retailers and private retailers in Canada's cannabis industry. In addition, great North applies industry-leading data analytics capabilities to the sector, providing suppliers with a powerful data-driven approach to cannabis sales.

About Tilray
 Tilray, Inc. (Nasdaq:TLRY; TSX:TLRY), is a leading global cannabis-lifestyle and consumer packaged goods company with operations in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, and Latin America that is changing people's lives for the better – one person at a time – by inspiring and empowering the worldwide community to live their very best life by providing them with products that meet the needs of their mind, body, and soul and invoke a sense of wellbeing. Tilray’s mission is to be the trusted partner for its patients and consumers by providing them with a cultivated experience and health and wellbeing through high-quality, differentiated brands and innovative products. A pioneer in cannabis research, cultivation, and distribution, Tilray’s unprecedented production platform supports over 20 brands in over 20 countries, including comprehensive cannabis offerings, hemp-based foods, and alcoholic beverages.

