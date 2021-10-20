GlobeX Data's SEKUR Privacy and Security Solution Increases Quarter Over Quarter Subscriptions by over 1,260% from Q2 to Q3 2021

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as a …

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to announce that, as a result of its initial launch in the US markets of its SEKUR and as a result of its marketing campaign, the Company has increased its subscriptions of SEKUR and SEKURMESSENGER by over 1,260% in Q3 2021 as compared to Q2 2021.

SEKUR and its Messenger version SEKURMESSENGER are registering new subscribers daily and are numbering over 2.650 paid up subscribers, and increasing daily. Should the rate of subscriptions remain the same, GlobeX expects to reach 10,000 paid up subscribers within 12 months, or by the end of October 2022. The Company is launching BusinessMail from SEKUR by the end of Q4 2021 and plans to launch a new email application in Q1 2022 that will encompass all the secure webmail features of SEKUR such as SekurSend and SekurReply, in one simple and easy to use email application. The Company has received numerous inquiries for its business email solution and for the SEKURMAIL application and is taking reservations for the solution.

More details on the revenues for Q3 2021 will be released once the Company publishes its Q3 2021 financials on SEDAR in the coming weeks.