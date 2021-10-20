CommScope Launches Prodigy Portfolio of Hardened Connectors

CommScope announced today its new hardened connector Prodigy , designed to accelerate and simplify field installation for the fiber networks of the future.

CommScope's Prodigy addresses the key demands of modern FTTH installations: speed, density, reliability, flexibility, scalability, and ease of installation (Photo: Business Wire)

The Prodigy system utilizes universal, small-form hardened connectors for interoperability across different fiber terminals and cable assemblies. The compact footprint enables smaller, higher-density terminal footprints, while the self-aligning connectors minimize the chance of connection errors. To facilitate cable changeouts and upgrades, the system allows converter attachments to be deployed without replacing or splicing the drop cable.

“Prodigy revolutionizes network architecture by making FTTH installations truly plug-and-play,” said Rob Wessels, vice president, Network Cable, CommScope. “We worked closely with our global operator customers to create and refine Prodigy—applying our broad vision for faster and simpler FTTH networks to building the best connector solutions. These hardened connections will enable operators to simplify installation and minimize their cable footprint today, while facilitating the necessary upgrades and maintenance to their networks for years to come.”

Prodigy addresses the key demands of modern FTTH installations: speed, density, reliability, flexibility, scalability, and ease of installation. Highlights of the Prodigy system include:

Universal, small-form hardened connector for high-density environments

Self-guided automatic alignment with self-locking mechanisms for eliminating connection errors and accidental release

Break-free design enabling reuse of the Prodigy connector in the event of field connection issues

Cable assemblies available with 5mm round and figure-8 cables in lengths up to 600 meters

To find out more about the Prodigy, please visit https://www.commscope.com/ftth-hardened-connectivity-solution/

About CommScope:

CommScope (NASDAQ: COMM) is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world’s most advanced wired and wireless networks. Our global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what’s next and invent what’s possible. Discover more at www.commscope.com

Source: CommScope

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211020005016/en/