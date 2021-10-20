checkAd

iSign's EU Partner Joins the European List of Qualified Trusted Service Providers

Cegedim's eIDAS Qualification Allows Our Joint Solutions to Process Qualified Electronic Signatures Across Europe

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 20, 2021 / iSign Solutions Inc. ("iSIGN") (OTC PINK:ISGN), a leading supplier of electronic signature and other software solutions enabling secure and cost-effective management of document-based digital transactions, today announced that its European partner, Cegedim SA, a specialist in managing digital flows in the healthcare ecosystem and B2B space in general, has earned eIDAS certification by meeting ETSI standards 319 401 and 319 411 - 1&2. This valuable authorization, issued by the National Security Agency for Information Systems (ANSSI), places Cegedim among a handful of the most trusted suppliers of digital ID technologies. iSIGN supported Cegedim in this effort over the span of a few quarters to create a system for generating qualified certificates and seals for electronic signatures.

"This qualification is a key step for Cegedim and our joint business with ISIGN by allowing us to deploy qualified electronic signatures across Europe," said Jean-Marie Simon director of global payments for Cegedim. "It opens new horizons for developing a myriad of electronic signature and digital ID solutions. Europe has trailed the United States in adopting electronic signatures and going paperless, but the pandemic is driving a dramatic increase in the use of software that enables remote work, cost savings and smarter resource management. Qualified electronic signatures represent the largest portion of the market in Europe, and we expect our recent growth in volume to accelerate further going forward."

"eIDAS qualification marks a significant achievement for both iSIGN and Cegedim, and allows our joint solutions to easily provide qualified electronic signature solutions across Europe," said Philip Sassower, co-chairman and chief executive officer for iSIGN. "As a leading European player in electronic invoicing, global payments and the digitization of paper-based business processes across all business sectors, Cegedim is at the forefront of pushing Europe's businesses towards digitization. As Cegedim's exclusive provider of electronic signature solutions, iSIGN plays a key role in these efforts and stands to benefit from the expected growth in signed clients, transaction volume and revenue."

