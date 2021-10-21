checkAd

Zinc8 Energy Solutions Provides Progress Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:MGXRF)(FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce its engineering teams have now been relocated to its newly upgraded and renovated facility in Richmond, BC where the construction of multiple test zinc-air energy storage systems ("ZESS") for certification to the UL / CSA battery safety standard and demonstration projects are underway.

The new facility has undergone a variety of upgrades to ensure its safety and to support various engineering activities. Modifications to the facility's electrical systems have been made to facilitate both engineering verification testing and certification validation testing for multiple ZESS's. In addition, the facility has the requisite space for nine subsystem level engineering teams, each of which are tasked with testing and analyzing a specific subsystem of the ZESS for certification.

The energy storage systems are in various stages of development with priority given to the system assigned to the previously announced demonstration project for the cloud service provider. Each of these ZESS's are being built to test various system levels in parallel for certification and are expected to allow Zinc8 to have a certified product available for the company's production of an initial commercial 40-kilowatt ZESS anticipated in the first quarter of 2023.

"We are continuing to advance towards initial production of a certified 40-kilowatt ZESS targeting beachhead markets such as New York State," stated Ron MacDonald, President and CEO of Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. "These are exciting times as we are actively transitioning the company from research and development into pre-commercialization. We have several core members of our engineering team that have been with Zinc8 from its earliest research and development days. It is understood that developing a new and potentially revolutionary technology requires years of commitment. It is their diligence and innovation that has progressed the technology to the point where we can now present a working product for certification on our path towards commercialization."

