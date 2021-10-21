Zinc8 Energy Solutions Provides Progress Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:MGXRF)(FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce its engineering teams have now been relocated to its newly upgraded and renovated …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:MGXRF)(FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce its engineering teams have now been relocated to its newly upgraded and renovated …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Zinc8 Energy Solutions Inc. ("Zinc8" or the "Company") (CSE:ZAIR)(OTC PINK:MGXRF)(FSE:0E9) is pleased to announce its engineering teams have now been relocated to its newly upgraded and renovated facility in Richmond, BC where the construction of multiple test zinc-air energy storage systems ("ZESS") for certification to the UL / CSA battery safety standard and demonstration projects are underway. The new facility has undergone a variety of upgrades to ensure its safety and to support various engineering activities. Modifications to the facility's electrical systems have been made to facilitate both engineering verification testing and certification validation testing for multiple ZESS's. In addition, the facility has the requisite space for nine subsystem level engineering teams, each of which are tasked with testing and analyzing a specific subsystem of the ZESS for certification.