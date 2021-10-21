Sigma Labs Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Management to Host Conference Call Today at 4:30 p.m. ETSANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal …

SANTA FE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / October 21, 2021 / Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) ("Sigma Labs" or the "Company"), a leading developer of quality assurance software for the commercial 3D metal printing industry, has reported its financial and operational results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Revenues increased 182% to $0.7 million in Q3 2021 as compared to the same period last year due to increased PrintRite3D® unit sales.

Company's first multi-unit sale, to a U.S. Department of Energy contractor. One PrintRite3D system will support an Additive Industries MetaFAB1 quad laser printer. The second system is in support of an SLM 3D metal printer.

First sale to a prestigious U. S. National Laboratory for ongoing research and development in support of an EOS 3D metal printer.

Selected by DMG MORI (DMG MORI AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT) as the official supplier of In-process Quality Assurance (IPQA) monitoring systems for its prestigious DMG MORI Qualified Products (DMQP) program.

Appointed former GE additive manufacturing executive Jacob Brunsberg as Senior Vice President, strengthening in-process quality assurance product development and commercialization programs.

Sponsored and participated in industry conferences in the U.S. and Germany to showcase its PrintRite3D Version 7.0, an industry-leading system for in-process quality assurance for industrial 3D manufacturers including RAPID + TCT, North America's largest and most important additive manufacturing event, AM2021: Additive Manufacturing Conference and Expo, Formnext 2021, and The International Conference on Additive Manufacturing - ASTM ICAM 2021.

Management Commentary

"This quarter is further validation of the increasing awareness of the need for a third party in-process quality assurance (IPQA) system," said Mark K. Ruport, President and CEO of Sigma Labs, "Revenues for the quarter were up 182% to $0.7 million on the strength of our first PrintRite3D multi-unit sale to a U.S. Department of Energy contractor as well as a single unit sale to a U.S. National Laboratory. The fact that PrintRite3D was selected by the end users to support metal printers from multiple leading 3D printer OEM's, two of which have their own monitoring systems, further demonstrates the need for standard quality metrics across a heterogeneous set of printers.

"Our focus for the remainder of 2021 and 2022 is to continue to build out our field sales organization with sales and support engineers that have significant industry experience to support our existing partners such as DMG MORI, Additive Industries, Materialise and other industry leading companies. In addition, we are actively pursuing OEM relationships with both new printer manufacturers as well as some of the more established OEMs. We believe both initiatives will further position the company for growth as Additive Manufacturing, and more specifically, 3D metal printing, move from prototyping to full production.

Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $0.7 million compared to revenues of $0.25 million for the third quarter of 2020, an increase of 0.5 million or 182%. The increase driven by increased PrintRite3D unit sales, including the Company's first multi-unit sale.

Gross profit for the third quarter of 2021 was $0.5 million, which resulted in a gross margin of 76% as compared to $0.2 million, or 61% in the third quarter of 2020.

Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $3.0 million as compared to total operating expenses of $1.4 million for the same period in 2020. The increase was mainly attributable additional employee headcount, R&D expenses and organizational costs.

Cash used in operating activities for the three months ended September 30, 2021, totaled $1.5 million compared to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $0.3 million. Cash used in operating activities for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, totaled $4.8 million compared to $3.7 million in the nine months of 2020, an increase of $1.1 million.

Net loss applicable to common shareholders for the third quarter of 2021 was $2.5 million, or $(0.24) per share, as compared to a net loss of $2.0 million, or $(0.42) per share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Cash totaled $13.1 million at September 30, 2021, as compared to $3.7 million at December 31, 2020. The increase in cash during year is a result of a net of $13.3 million in cash proceeds related to public and private offerings during the year, and $1.1 million from warrant exercises.

About Sigma Labs

Sigma Labs Inc. is a leading provider of in-process quality assurance (IPQA®) software to the additive manufacturing industry. Sigma Labs specializes in the development and commercialization of real-time monitoring solutions known as PrintRite3D for 3D metal advanced manufacturing technologies. PrintRite3D detects and classifies defects and anomalies real-time during the manufacturing process, enabling significant cost-savings and production efficiencies. Sigma Labs believes its software product will be a major catalyst for the acceleration and adoption of 3D metal printing. For more information, please visit www.sigmalabsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (which Sections were adopted as part of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "prospects," "outlook," and similar words or expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "should," "would," "may," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are risks relating to, among other things, market and other conditions, Sigma Labs' business and financial condition, the extent of the market's acceptance of PrintRite3D version 7.0 and of Sigma Labs' business relationships with companies such as DMG MORI, Additive Industries and Materialise, and the Company's ability to develop new business relationships with OEMs, the ability of 3D metal printing to move from prototyping to full production, Sigma Labs' ability to satisfy its capital needs through increasing its revenue and obtaining additional financing, and the impact of COVID-19, general economic, industry or political conditions in the United States or internationally. The Company disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, a future event, or otherwise. For additional risks and uncertainties that could impact the Company's forward-looking statements, please see disclosures contained in Sigma Labs' public filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" in Sigma Labs' Annual Report on Form 10-K, and which may be viewed at www.sec.gov.

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash $ 13,064,394 $ 3,700,814 Accounts Receivable, net 666,740 331,562 Inventory 856,547 659,651 Prepaid Assets 130,675 90,735 Total Current Assets 14,718,356 4,782,762 Other Assets: Property and Equipment, net 201,752 138,626 Intangible Assets, net 868,265 753,122 Long-Term Prepaid Asset - 26,000 Total Other Assets 1,070,017 917,748 TOTAL ASSETS $ 15,788,373 $ 5,700,510 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Accounts Payable $ 223,157 $ 128,937 Deferred Revenue 85,480 77,957 Accrued Expenses 432,615 243,815 Total Current Liabilities 741,252 450,709 Long-Term Liabilities: Stock Appreciation Rights 93,525 48,341 CARES Act Deferred Payroll Tax Liability 37,728 37,728 Total Long-Term Liabilities 131,253 86,069 TOTAL LIABILITIES 872,505 536,778 Stockholders' Equity Preferred Stock, $0.001 par; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 465 and 715 issued and outstanding, respectively 1 1 Common Stock, $0.001 par; 24,000,000 shares authorized; 10,498,802 and 5,995,320 issued and outstanding, respectively 10,499 5,995 Additional Paid-In Capital 53,086,908 38,262,744 Accumulated Deficit (38,181,540 ) (33,105,008 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 14,915,868 5,163,732 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 15,788,373 $ 5,700,510

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES $ 700,237 $ 248,526 $ 1,302,525 $ 637,944 COST OF REVENUE 164,766 97,785 409,493 400,172 GROSS PROFIT 535,471 150,741 893,032 237,772 OPERATING EXPENSES: Salaries & Benefits 1,222,760 657,889 3,055,279 1,915,381 Stock-Based Compensation 659,512 58,219 893,431 483,208 Operating R&D Costs 131,772 79,673 608,812 245,008 Investor, Public Relations & Marketing 119,622 66,794 342,725 353,802 Organization Costs 342,112 173,041 578,256 328,716 Legal & Professional Service Fees 261,075 133,273 681,941 530,660 Office Expenses 172,238 84,357 472,335 310,947 Depreciation & Amortization 27,689 50,167 76,502 86,150 Other Operating Expenses 90,108 59,100 267,663 194,836 Total Operating Expenses 3,026,888 1,362,513 6,976,944 4,448,708 LOSS FROM OPERATIONS (2,491,417 ) (1,211,772 ) (6,083,912 ) (4,210,936 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE) Interest Income 2,981 77 10,053 959 State Incentives - - - 151,657 Exchange Rate Gain (Loss) (490 ) (252 ) (333 ) (1,674 ) Interest Expense (2,052 ) (6,066 ) (5,434 ) (12,741 ) Loss on Dissolution of Joint Venture - - - (201 ) Other Income - - 1,092,441 361,700 Total Other Income (Expense) 439 (6,241 ) 1,096,727 499,700 LOSS BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (2,490,978 ) (1,218,013 ) (4,987,185 ) (3,711,236 ) Provision for income Taxes - - - - Net Loss $ (2,490,978 ) $ (1,218,013 ) $ (4,987,185 ) $ (3,711,236 ) Preferred Dividends (14,220 ) (737,344 ) (89,347 ) (1,744,471 ) Net Loss Applicable to Common Stockholders $ (2,505,198 ) $ (1,955,357 ) $ (5,076,532 ) $ (5,455,707 ) Net Loss per Common Share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.24 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.53 ) $ (1.74 ) Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted 10,494,560 4,675,749 9,602,666 3,137,459

Sigma Labs, Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)



Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net Loss $ (4,987,185 ) $ (3,711,236 ) Adjustments to reconcile Net Loss to Net Cash used in operating activities: Noncash Expenses: Depreciation and Amortization 76,502 86,150 Gain on Derivative Liability (1,092,441 ) - Stock Based Compensation - Employees 893,431 483,208 Stock Based Compensation - Third Party Services 128,809 113,843 Stock Based Compensation - Directors 404,580 131,150 Change in assets and liabilities: Accounts Receivable (335,178 ) (429,527 ) Inventory (196,896 ) 24,178 Prepaid Assets (13,940 ) 55,669 Accounts Payable 94,220 (544,991 ) Deferred Revenue 7,523 (46,606 ) Accrued Expenses 233,985 108,022 Deferral of Payroll Taxes under the CARES Act - 53,545 NET CASH USED IN OPERATING ACTIVITIES (4,786,590 ) (3,676,595 ) INVESTING ACTIVITIES Purchase of Property and Equipment (116,631 ) (88,074 ) Purchase of Intangible Assets (138,141 ) (161,878 ) Dissolution of Joint Venture - 500 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (254,772 ) (249,452 ) FINANCING ACTIVITIES Gross Proceeds from Public and Private Issuances of Securities 14,869,899 3,600,000 Less Offering Costs (1,600,967 ) (820,224 ) Payment of Note Payable - (50,000 ) Proceeds from Exercise of Warrants 1,136,010 5,619,900 NET CASH PROVIDED BY FINANCING ACTIVITIES 14,404,942 8,349,676 NET CHANGE IN CASH FOR PERIOD 9,363,580 4,423,629 CASH AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 3,700,814 86,919 CASH AT END OF PERIOD $ 13,064,394 $ 4,510,548 Supplemental Disclosures: Noncash investing and financing activities disclosure: Issuance of Common Shares for Preferred Dividends $ 89,347 $ 1,744,471 Issuance of Securities for Services $ 533,387 $ 244,993 Disclosure of cash paid for: Interest $ 5,434 $ 12,741 Income Taxes $ - $ -

