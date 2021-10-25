checkAd

Vertical Exploration Provides Production Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / VERTICAL EXPLORATION INC. (TSX-V:VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") would like to provide an update regarding the Company's progress preparing for production. Flags have been placed around the perimeter of project ready to be fenced. A sign has been ordered for the front gate and a cement pad is being prepared for the weigh scale. Heavy machinery has been moved onto the property.

Our ground crew has been working for weeks preparing the property for the extraction. Most notably our crew has been aggressively stripping the ground pulling ore and stockpiling. There is currently in excess of 1,200 tonnes of ore that has been extracted so far. Vertical will be providing further updates in the coming weeks. Exciting times ahead for Vertical Exploration and its shareholders.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

Peter P. Swistak, President/CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at www.sedar.com).

