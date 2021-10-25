ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications

checkAd

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications, a leading integrated communications firm, as its agency of record effective November 1st, 2021.

As agency of record, KCSA is tasked with implementing a strategic communications program focused on educating investors; engaging with financial, technology and lifestyle media; and targeting prospective users of Nebula Software Corp's HeyPal™ app. HeyPal™ is a rapidly growing language learning app that has garnered nearly 425,000 downloads since its beta launch less than nine months ago.

Todd Fromer, President & Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, stated, "HeyPal™ is a very exciting opportunity. The online language learning market is massive and expected to exceed more than $170 billion annually by 2027. HeyPal™ has demonstrated strong and accelerating growth since its launch on Apple's iOS and with its upcoming launch on Google's Android by November 15, 2021, a much larger global platform with as many as six times the number of global users, now is the right time to shine a spotlight on this unique new app."

Jonathan Maxim, CEO of Clickstream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp's HeyPal™ app, said, "KCSA is a leading communications agency with global reach. We have been gearing up for our Android launch and the roll out of a number of enhanced features in Q4 that will further drive the strong engagement metrics we have experienced since our initial launch. Partnering with a proven, professional public relations firm that can draw attention to our growth and success in the media and with investors has always been part of our plan. We are excited to be working with KCSA at such an important time for our company."

ABOUT KCSA STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

