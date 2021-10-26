checkAd

Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to $7.0 Million

Autor: Accesswire
26.10.2021, 14:50  |  44   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant", or the "Company") …

Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant", or the "Company") (TSX:ELEF)(OTCQX:SILEF)(Frankfurt:1P2N) is pleased to announce that further to its press releases on August 26 and September 23 2021 regarding the creation and planned spin-out of its 100% owned Minago Nickel Project in Manitoba to form Flying Nickel Mining Corp. ("Flying Nickel"), Silver Elephant has entered into an agreement with Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") to act as lead agent and sole bookrunner on behalf of a syndicate of agents, including Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively with Red Cloud, the "Agents") in connection with a fully marketed private placement (the "Flying Nickel Offering") for gross proceeds of up to $7,000,000 from the sale of the following:

  • up to 5,000,000 subscription receipts of Flying Nickel (each, a "Non-FT Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.70 per Non-FT Subscription Receipt for gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 from the sale of Non-FT Subscription Receipts; and
  • flow-through eligible subscription receipts of Flying Nickel (each, a "FT Subscription Receipt", and collectively with the Non-FT Subscription Receipts, the "Offered Securities") at a price of $0.77 per FT Subscription Receipt.

The Agents will have the option, exercisable in full or in part up to 48 hours prior to the closing of the Flying Nickel Offering, to sell up to an additional $1,000,000 in Offered Securities at their respective offering prices.

Upon the satisfaction of certain escrow release conditions (the "Escrow Release Conditions"), the Offered Securities shall be deemed to be exercised, without payment of any additional consideration and without further action on the part of the holder thereof, for the following:

  • each Non-FT Subscription Receipt shall be automatically converted into one unit of Flying Nickel (each, a "Unit"); and
  • each FT Subscription Receipt shall be automatically converted into one common share of Flying Nickel to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (each, a "FT Share").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of Flying Nickel (each a "Unit Share") and one half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one common share of Flying Nickel (each, a "Warrant Share") at a price of $1.00 at any time on or before that date which is 24 months after the date of issuance of the Units.

Seite 1 von 3


Silver Elephant Mining Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diskussion: Diskussion zu Silver Elephant Mining Corp, ehemals Prophecy Development Corp.
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Silver Elephant Announces Private Placement by Flying Nickel Mining Corp. for Proceeds of up to $7.0 Million Not for distribution to United States Newswire Services or for dissemination in the United StatesVANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 26, 2021 / Silver Elephant Mining Corp. ("Silver Elephant", or the "Company") …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
Vertex Energy, Inc. Announces Proposed Private Offering of $155 Million Principal Amount at ...
Linde plc: Linde Declares Dividend in Fourth Quarter 2021
Forward Water Technologies Corp. (Formerly Hope Well Capital Corp.*) Announces Closing of ...
Linde Board Elects Two New Directors and Adds Sustainability Committee
Linde plc Announces CEO and Chairman Succession
IJJ Corporation (IJJ Corp), (OTC:IJJP) Progress Update on eCETP. Additionally, the Mandatory ...
Klondike Gold Closes First Tranche Raising $2,242,851
Dynamo Announces Results from Shareholder Meeting and Implementation of Changes in Accordance with ...
Former White House Coronavirus Coordinator Deborah Birx to Recommend Best Practices for AC Leaders ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Codebase Bit Mining Update
ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications
Linde Starts Up Major New Hydrogen Facility in the U.S. Gulf Coast
PHASTAR Names Cary Morrill as Chief People Officer
Codebase Bit Mining Has Generated 2.9 BTC to Date
Netlist Prevails Against Samsung in Federal Court, Terminating Patent License
PsyKey, Inc. Corporate Update
American Manganese Appoints Director
Relief Therapeutics Reports Two Publications of Positive Data on Nexodyn(R) AOS for Hard-to-Heal ...
Titel
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
Fortitude Gold Reports Preliminary Third Quarter Gold Production, Maintains 2021 Upper Range Gold ...
Pacton Appoints VP Exploration
Fabled Completes Exploration Drilling To The West, Now Focuses On Definition Drilling
Wedgemount Commences IP Geophysical Survey at Its Eagle Copper Gold Project
Codebase Bit Mining Update
Fabled Defines Mineralized Dike from Surface to -310 Meters with Intercepts of 1.30 Meters Grading ...
Update from Discovery Minerals LTD. $DSCR
Cielo Announces Corporate Change and Provides Operational Update
Cielo Announces Fiscal Q1 2022 Financial Results
Titel
Vitro Biopharma Signs Multi-Million Dollar Operating Service Contract with European Wellness ...
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Support.com and Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc. Announce Update on Merger Closing
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Innovation Pharmaceuticals' COVID-19 Clinical Trial Topline Results Anticipated to Be Reported the ...
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Sierra Madre Intercepts 15.2 Metres Grading 419 G/T AGEQ & 22.9 Metres Grading 222 G/T AGEQ at the ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14:40 UhrSilver Elephant To Hold Special Meeting of Shareholders On December 14, 2021 To Approve Nickel and Vanadium Spin-outs
Accesswire | Analysen
22.10.21Silver Elephant Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $1,025,800
Accesswire | Analysen
14.10.21Silver Elephant Announces Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Gibellini Vanadium Project, Nevada, USA
Accesswire | Analysen
27.09.21Silver Elephant Appoints Mining Veteran Robert Van Drunen as Chief Operating Officer
Accesswire | Analysen