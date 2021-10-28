checkAd

Arca Continental (BMV:AC) Reports EBITDA Growth of 6.4% with Revenues up 7.0% in 3Q21

Autor: Accesswire
28.10.2021, 15:30  |  13   |   |   

MONTERREY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:AC*) ("Arca Continental" or "AC"), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the third quarter and nine months of 2021 …

Table 1: Financial Highlights

Data in millions of Mexican pesos


3Q21 3Q20 Variation %
Total Beverage Volume (MUC)
594.2 554.7 7.1 %
Net Sales
47,946 44,811 7.0 %
EBITDA
9,198 8,642 6.4 %
Net Income
3,381 2,744 23.2 %
Total Beverage Volume includes jug water
Net Sales not including Revenues outside the territory (OT) in USA
EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization + Non Recurring Expenses

3Q21 HIGHLIGHTS

Disclaimer

