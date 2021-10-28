Arca Continental (BMV:AC) Reports EBITDA Growth of 6.4% with Revenues up 7.0% in 3Q21
MONTERREY, MEXICO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV:AC*) ("Arca Continental" or "AC"), the second-largest Coca-Cola bottler in Latin America, announced its results for the third quarter and nine months of 2021 ("3Q21" and "9M21").
Table 1: Financial Highlights
|
Data in millions of Mexican pesos
|
|3Q21
|3Q20
|Variation %
|
Total Beverage Volume (MUC)
|594.2
|554.7
|7.1
|%
|
Net Sales
|47,946
|44,811
|7.0
|%
|
EBITDA
|9,198
|8,642
|6.4
|%
|
Net Income
|3,381
|2,744
|23.2
|%
|
Total Beverage Volume includes jug water
|
Net Sales not including Revenues outside the territory (OT) in USA
|
EBITDA = Operating income + Depreciation + Amortization + Non Recurring Expenses
3Q21 HIGHLIGHTS
|
