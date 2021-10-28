checkAd

Solera National Bancorp Names Cheri Walz CFO

LAKEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTC PINK:SLRK), ("Company"), the holding company for Solera National Bank, ("Bank"), a business-focused bank primarily serving the Denver metropolitan area, today announced that Cheri Walz has joined the Company and the Bank as Chief Financial Officer.

CEO Scott Wilson stated: "We are delighted to welcome Cheri to our executive team. Cheri is a first-class talent with results-driven leadership who brings a wealth of knowledge and enthusiasm to Solera. Her experience in building a thriving team culture, coupled with her financial and banking acumen, make her a perfect fit for our organization.

Ms. Walz has served in senior executive roles at Midwest Independent Bank, Town & Country Bank, and most recently at Providence Bank. She has more than 25 years of experience in banking and is active in various banking and financial professional organizations. Ms. Walz holds a certificate from the Stonier Graduate School of Banking and Wharton Leadership Program at the University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Walz is a certified public accountant (CPA), certified treasury professional (CTP) and holds a Bachelor's of Science in Accounting from Lincoln University.

"I am very excited to be joining the Solera team. I believe Solera has an impressive business model with a talented management team that uniquely positions Solera to grow and compete with banks of all sizes. I look forward to building upon Solera's current successes and focusing on delivering value for our clients and shareholders," said Ms. Walz.

About Solera National Bancorp, Inc.

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 to organize and serve as the holding company for Solera National Bank, which opened for business in September 2007. Solera National Bank is a community bank serving the needs of emerging businesses and real estate investors. At the core of Solera National Bank is welcoming, attentive and respectful customer service, a focus on supporting a diverse economy, and a passion to serve our community through service, education and volunteerism. For more information, please visit https://www.solerabank.com/

Cautions Concerning Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The statements contained in this release, which are not historical facts and that relate to future plans or projected results of Solera National Bancorp, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Solera National Bank, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. Readers of this release are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Scott Wilson
CEO
(319) 541-8649

Accesswire | Analysen