Komo Plant-Based Foods Continues Rapid Growth with Distribution through Nature’s Fare Market Grocery Chain

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. (CSE:YUM) (OTCQB:KOMOF) (FRA:9HB) ("Komo"), a premium plant-based food company, is pleased to announce Nature's Fare Market will carry the full line of Komo Plant-Based Foods products at all 7 Nature's Fare locations.

Nature's Fare is a leading natural and organic grocer with brick and mortar stores in 7 locations, including Kamloops, Kelowna, Langley, Penticton, Vernon, West Kelowna and White Rock.

"Nature's Fare is proud and excited to have Komo Comfort Foods in all 7 of our locations across British Columbia soon," says Nature's Fare Category Manager Jennifer Oravec. "We love supporting locally-owned Canadian businesses whenever possible, and look forward to growing in a successful partnership with Komo Comfort Foods. We know these healthy plant based meals will soon become a Nature's Fare customer favourite."

"We are so proud to have Komo Plant-Based frozen comfort foods distributed through Nature's Fare stores," says Komo CEO William White. "Adding these 7 locations allows us to reach customers who are seeking high quality natural foods in many new communities throughout British Columbia, allowing us to further our mission to share the love of plant-based foods."

About Nature's Fare
Nature's Fare Markets started way back in 1993 as a place for people who love healthy organic food. They ensure that every single item they carry in their stores has been handpicked only after a lot of very careful evaluation. Nature's Fare stores are now in seven communities across British Columbia offering a welcome place to buy the healthiest natural and organic foods, a location to meet new friends, and an opportunity to build a better world together.

About Komo
Komo Plant Based Foods Inc. is a premium plant-based food company that develops, manufactures and sells a variety of plant-based frozen meals that are always hearty, satisfying, and made with wholesome ingredients. At Komo, our mission is to help make plant-based meals a staple on every dinner table by sharing our love for feel-good food that connects the people to the planet. We believe plant-based eating is the future and - Change can start with a single biteTM. Our experienced plant-based innovation and development team recreates vegan versions of traditionally cheesy and meaty classics, with 100% plants. Komo's products are sold direct-to-consumer through our eCommerce website and a distribution network of online and brick and mortar grocery, convenience and natural retailer channels. Our operating subsidiary Komo Comfort Foods launched in 2021 with our flagship products: plant-based Lasagna, Shepherd's Pie and Chickenless Pot Pie and has recently launched a new line - Komo Plant-Based Meal HelpersTM - versatile meal starters to allow the creation of many dishes at home. All of our products are 100% plant-based, made with wholesome ingredients, free from preservatives, and frozen for freshness. Freezing products is a natural and effective way of keeping food products for longer without having to use any preservatives. Komo's meals have a 1-year frozen shelf life.

