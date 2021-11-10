GlobeX Data Closes CAD 1.74 Million (USD 1.4 Million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement

Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") priced at CA$0.40 per share, and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common share at a price of CA$0.80 per share for a two-year term (the "Warrant Term"). The offering is now closed.

TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FSE:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement commitment. The Company sold a total of 4,351,260 Units for gross proceeds before banking and wiring fees of CA$ 1,740,504 (US$ 1,40 million) in equity financing in the form of Units.

The proceeds of the financing will be allocated to continue to accelerate the marketing of the Company's Sekur encrypted email and messaging solution to the US market, and for general purposes and to spread awareness of the Company and its goals as a publicly listed company, to the general public and the investment community.

There were no fees associated with this financing and no warrants associated with this financing were issued.

Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "As we are closing the year soon, we are ready to start 2022 with a solid balance sheet. We are grateful to all our shareholders and our customers who are supporting us by subscribing daily to SEKUR, and purchasing our security on the Canadian, American and German stock exchanges. We will continue to increase our media exposure in the USA as we build our brand as a publicly listed company engaged in providing privacy and security to all our supporters and shareholders out there."