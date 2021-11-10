GlobeX Data Closes CAD 1.74 Million (USD 1.4 Million) in Oversubscribed Non-Brokered Private Placement
TORONTO, ON and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 9, 2021 / GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB:SWISF)(CSE:SWIS)(FSE:GDT) ("GlobeX" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement commitment. The Company sold a total of 4,351,260 Units for gross proceeds before banking and wiring fees of CA$ 1,740,504 (US$ 1,40 million) in equity financing in the form of Units.
Each Unit consists of one common share (a "Share") priced at CA$0.40 per share, and one-half of one share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Full Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase a Common share at a price of CA$0.80 per share for a two-year term (the "Warrant Term"). The offering is now closed.
The proceeds of the financing will be allocated to continue to accelerate the marketing of the Company's Sekur encrypted email and messaging solution to the US market, and for general purposes and to spread awareness of the Company and its goals as a publicly listed company, to the general public and the investment community.
There were no fees associated with this financing and no warrants associated with this financing were issued.
Alain Ghiai, CEO of GlobeX Data said: "As we are closing the year soon, we are ready to start 2022 with a solid balance sheet. We are grateful to all our shareholders and our customers who are supporting us by subscribing daily to SEKUR, and purchasing our security on the Canadian, American and German stock exchanges. We will continue to increase our media exposure in the USA as we build our brand as a publicly listed company engaged in providing privacy and security to all our supporters and shareholders out there."
Sekur, which includes SekurMessenger as part of a bundle of email, messaging and file transfer into one app solutions, includes the Company's latest SekurMail technology, which includes proprietary anti-phishing and privacy feature called SekurSend®. SekurSend® lets a user send an email to any other recipient, whether they have Sekur or not, in full privacy and security as the email never leaves Sekur's encrypted email servers based in Switzerland. The recipient can then click on the notification and reply in the same manner using SekurReply® , without the recipient having to register for a Sekur account. The sender can also decide to protect any email sent by adding a password to open it, a read-limit and a self-destruct timer as well. Sending an email with the SekurSend® feature allows the senders and recipients to add limitless size attachments to the emails without crowding the recipients' email box. This also eliminates BEC attacks for businesses and email phishing attacks. Additionally, SekurMail includes full control of email delivery, automatic data export for large Enterprises and an automatic Data Loss Prevention technology ("DLP") with real time continuous archiving.
