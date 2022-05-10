SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)

Cologne (ots) - - SNIPES confirms the fourth acquisition within the last twelve

months



- Croatia is the retailer's second market in Eastern and Central Europe



The globally operating sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES for the first time

enters the Croatian market with the acquisition of the retailer "Shooster". In

addition to Croatia's major cities Zagreb, Split, and Zadar, Shooster is one of

the most relevant destinations for sneakers and streetwear in Croatia with a

total of 18 stores. Through the acquisition, SNIPES is thereby accessing all of

the country's key locations at once. The rebranding of the stores has already

begun. In the future, the Shooster stores will run under the SNIPES flag. The

company also attaches great importance to a multichannel approach and is

therefore launching a SNIPES online store in Croatia soon.



