SNIPES enters a new market by acquiring the Croatian retailer "Shooster" (FOTO)
Cologne (ots) - - SNIPES confirms the fourth acquisition within the last twelve
months
- Croatia is the retailer's second market in Eastern and Central Europe
The globally operating sneaker and streetwear retailer SNIPES for the first time
enters the Croatian market with the acquisition of the retailer "Shooster". In
addition to Croatia's major cities Zagreb, Split, and Zadar, Shooster is one of
the most relevant destinations for sneakers and streetwear in Croatia with a
total of 18 stores. Through the acquisition, SNIPES is thereby accessing all of
the country's key locations at once. The rebranding of the stores has already
begun. In the future, the Shooster stores will run under the SNIPES flag. The
company also attaches great importance to a multichannel approach and is
therefore launching a SNIPES online store in Croatia soon.
"It is great to see that SNIPES has grown so much in the last two years in spite
of not so easy market conditions and that we can already serve a second market
in the CEE region in such a short time after entering the Polish market. We
think big and see great growth potential for our brand in the coming years ",
Sven Voth, CEO, and founder of SNIPES.
After a successful expansion to Poland as well as the acquisition of the
American retail chains "Jimmy Jazz" and "Expressions", the company continues to
push its expansion course: Within one year, the retailer increased its door
count by almost 250 doors and is now represented in eleven European countries
and the USA with more than 680 stores.
The deal has already been closed. The parties have agreed not to disclose the
terms of the deal.
About SNIPES
WE ARE SNIPES!
Inspired by hip-hop, streetball, dance, and action sports, the opening of the
first SNIPES store in 1998 laid the foundation for a movement that now connects
young people around the world. In line with the outfitter principle, the SNIPES
online store and over 680 SNIPES outlets in Europe and the USA offer
up-to-the-minute streetwear pieces and sneakers alongside the classic timeless
looks of brands such as adidas, Jordan, Karl Kani, Nike, Reebok, and Vans. What
really sets our range apart are our own SNIPES collections and successful
collaborations with other streetwear brands plus exclusive sneaker models.
What's more, SNIPES has remained true to its deep roots in the global street
culture community, working closely with key figures from the scene, and supports
talented athletes and creative artists.
For further inquiries please contact:
Katharina Scharf
+49 173 636 0289
mailto:Katharina.scharf@snipes.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/137012/5218171
OTS: snipes
