Solar O&M leader NovaSource now has 20 GW under management (FOTO)

Munich, Germany / Lyon, France (ots) - NovaSource Power Services, the world's

largest solar PV operations and maintenance (O&M) provider, has now surpassed 20

gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity under management globally. This means

that NovaSource services 20 billion EUR of solar assets and more than 94 million

photovoltaic panels in total. As well as being a milestone for the company, 20

GW also represents a significant benchmark for the solar PV industry. This scale

of independent O&M service demonstrates how data and technological innovation

can support and accelerate the sector's scaling as a whole.



"We are thrilled to be celebrating the 20 GW milestone at Intersolar Europe with

friends and partners from across the continent who are as passionate as we are

about enabling a transition to renewable energies," said NovaSource Head of

Europe Timo Moeller . "Delivering services that allow our partners to reach

optimal returns is central to our mission. We believe our scale also signals a

new era in cost-competitive renewables."



