Solar O&M leader NovaSource now has 20 GW under management (FOTO)
Munich, Germany / Lyon, France (ots) - NovaSource Power Services, the world's
largest solar PV operations and maintenance (O&M) provider, has now surpassed 20
gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity under management globally. This means
that NovaSource services 20 billion EUR of solar assets and more than 94 million
photovoltaic panels in total. As well as being a milestone for the company, 20
GW also represents a significant benchmark for the solar PV industry. This scale
of independent O&M service demonstrates how data and technological innovation
can support and accelerate the sector's scaling as a whole.
"We are thrilled to be celebrating the 20 GW milestone at Intersolar Europe with
friends and partners from across the continent who are as passionate as we are
about enabling a transition to renewable energies," said NovaSource Head of
Europe Timo Moeller . "Delivering services that allow our partners to reach
optimal returns is central to our mission. We believe our scale also signals a
new era in cost-competitive renewables."
NovaSource named former First Solar executive Timo Moeller as head of
NovaSource's European operation and President International, relocating him to
Europe to build the company's footprint across the continent. The company has
its European headquarters in France. NovaSource's European team currently has
more than 140 years of combined high-level solar PV operations experience.
The performance of NovaSource's digital ecosystem is enhanced as the scope of
the data under management grows. More data allows for greater analytical
insight, which leads to greater innovation as well as the creation of original
applications that directly benefit NovaSource partners.
"At NovaSource, we are committed to technological innovation, service
excellence, and the continual delivery of sustainable operational value and
revenue opportunities for our developer and owner partners. Our scale is a key
facilitator of future growth for the clean energy industry," said CEO of
NovaSource Power Services Troy Lauterbach .
NovaSource's real-time operators work with a custom technology stack,
specifically designed to boost efficiency. The live data feed and the flow of
our work order system allows technicians to be dispatched within minutes, even
seconds, of a notification. This equates to minimal downtime and disruptions,
ensuring energy yield will match power demand.
About NovaSource Power Services
NovaSource Power Services, a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc.
("Clairvest", TSX: CVG) headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, is a global O&M
services provider for renewable energy assets. NovaSource seeks to maintain a
world-class culture of safety and integrity, while developing lasting
partnerships with our customers and team members. As an independent, O&M-focused
company, NovaSource is poised to offer even greater value in the design,
maintenance, and management of our customers' projects. More information is
available at http://www.novasourcepower.com .
