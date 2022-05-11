checkAd

Solar O&M leader NovaSource now has 20 GW under management (FOTO)

Munich, Germany / Lyon, France (ots) - NovaSource Power Services, the world's
largest solar PV operations and maintenance (O&M) provider, has now surpassed 20
gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity under management globally. This means
that NovaSource services 20 billion EUR of solar assets and more than 94 million
photovoltaic panels in total. As well as being a milestone for the company, 20
GW also represents a significant benchmark for the solar PV industry. This scale
of independent O&M service demonstrates how data and technological innovation
can support and accelerate the sector's scaling as a whole.

"We are thrilled to be celebrating the 20 GW milestone at Intersolar Europe with
friends and partners from across the continent who are as passionate as we are
about enabling a transition to renewable energies," said NovaSource Head of
Europe Timo Moeller . "Delivering services that allow our partners to reach
optimal returns is central to our mission. We believe our scale also signals a
new era in cost-competitive renewables."

NovaSource named former First Solar executive Timo Moeller as head of
NovaSource's European operation and President International, relocating him to
Europe to build the company's footprint across the continent. The company has
its European headquarters in France. NovaSource's European team currently has
more than 140 years of combined high-level solar PV operations experience.

The performance of NovaSource's digital ecosystem is enhanced as the scope of
the data under management grows. More data allows for greater analytical
insight, which leads to greater innovation as well as the creation of original
applications that directly benefit NovaSource partners.

"At NovaSource, we are committed to technological innovation, service
excellence, and the continual delivery of sustainable operational value and
revenue opportunities for our developer and owner partners. Our scale is a key
facilitator of future growth for the clean energy industry," said CEO of
NovaSource Power Services Troy Lauterbach .

NovaSource's real-time operators work with a custom technology stack,
specifically designed to boost efficiency. The live data feed and the flow of
our work order system allows technicians to be dispatched within minutes, even
seconds, of a notification. This equates to minimal downtime and disruptions,
ensuring energy yield will match power demand.

About NovaSource Power Services

NovaSource Power Services, a portfolio company of Clairvest Group Inc.
("Clairvest", TSX: CVG) headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, is a global O&M
services provider for renewable energy assets. NovaSource seeks to maintain a
world-class culture of safety and integrity, while developing lasting
partnerships with our customers and team members. As an independent, O&M-focused
company, NovaSource is poised to offer even greater value in the design,
maintenance, and management of our customers' projects. More information is
available at http://www.novasourcepower.com .

Pressekontakt:

Doreen Rietentiet
Press@NovaSource
Tel: 017621144095

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/163065/5219002
OTS: NovaSource Power Services



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  43   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Solar O&M leader NovaSource now has 20 GW under management (FOTO) NovaSource Power Services, the world's largest solar PV operations and maintenance (O&M) provider, has now surpassed 20 gigawatts (GW) of solar power capacity under management globally. This means that NovaSource services 20 billion EUR of solar …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Vergleichsportal setzt auf Verbraucherschutz und entwickelt digitales Reinheitsgebot
Saubere Luft als Menschenrecht: Rensair erzielt Investment von 7 Mio. USD
KSB investiert 15 Millionen Euro in neue Heizzentrale (FOTO)
"Ein gutes Stück Bayern"-Milch von Lidl wird klimaeffizient / Lidl fördert ...
ACE Green Recycling baut in Texas den größten Recyclingpark für grüne ...
Corona führt mit Corona Tropical, dem ersten Nicht-Bier-Getränk im globalen Portfolio der ...
OTWorld begrüßt zur Eröffnung Gäste aus aller Welt / Bundesgesundheitsminister Prof. Dr. Karl Lauterbach: Hilfsmittelversorgung ist ein elementarer Baustein für eine inklusive Gesellschaft
AE Solar, the TIER 1 German manufacturer has proven itself to be a dynamic and progressive ...
Filterlex Medical Successfully Completes First-In-Human Study for CAPTIS® Full-Body Embolic ...
Sterbefallzahlen im April 2022 um 5 % über dem mittleren Wert der Vorjahre
Titel
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
Hearing loss company Acousia Therapeutics: first patient with age-related hearing loss treated with ACOU085
AV-Comparatives veröffentlicht Speed Impact Test - wieviel langsamer macht Antiviren Software ...
UmweltHaus am Nordwestring: Baubeginn und Spatenstich / Nachhaltige Arbeitswelten: UmweltBank setzt für ihren neuen ...
Bertelsmann stärkt weltweites Bildungsgeschäft mit Anteilsaufstockung an Afya
Telos "Mission" NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!
Wie laufen die Befragungen beim Zensus 2022 ab?
2,5 Gbit/s - Echte Glasfaser für über 3.500 Haushalte in der Naturparkstadt Biesenthal (Brandenburg) / -Kooperationsvereinbarung mit der DNS: NET unterzeichnet
KfW IPEX-Bank und Siemens Financial Services begleiten Verkehrswende / Weitere acht ...
Hack Your Closet speeds up shipments by 300% with nShift
Titel
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Industrielles Internet der Dinge: PwC Deutschland erweitert Ökosystem durch Beteiligung an PerfectPattern GmbH
Saudia Cargo and Cainiao's Partnership Solidifies as the E-commerce Industry Continues to Grow ...
Priority Software Acquires Softsolutions, A Leading Provider of ERP-Based Web Portals and Mobile ...
FUJI EUROPE CORPORATION expands activities in UK and Ireland
Web3 Solidity Engine, tEVM 2.0 - Ahead of Schedule
NOVALIQ PRESENTS DATA FROM SECOND PHASE 3 TRIAL OF INVESTIGATIONAL TREATMENT CYCLASOL® (0.1% ...
DEBIOPHARM ANNOUNCES ONCOLOGY RESEARCH ADVANCEMENTS AT AACR 2022 FOR NOVEL CANCER COMPOUNDS AND ...
Release von Camunda Platform 8 als universeller Prozessorchestrator (VIDEO)
Launched: Infosys Cobalt Financial Services Cloud, an Industry Cloud Platform to help Firms Unleash the Power ...
Titel
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
Mineralien und Kapitalstruktur - Erfolgsgaranten der TH Mining AG / Corporate Mission: Lebensqualität der Menschen verbessern! (VIDEO)
Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co: Steuerfalle Kryptowährung (FOTO)
Deutsche Vermögensberatung AG (DVAG) auf dem Siegertreppchen / DVAG als bester ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Bau-Tarifverhandlungen auf 21. Juni 2021 vertagt
NORMA nimmt bayerisches HOPFENSEER Hell-Bier deutschlandweit ins Sortiment auf / Bayerischer ...
Sardinien - Waldbrände und Covid verunsichern Urlauber