Sasol ecoFT and Deutsche Aircraft join forces to accelerate Power-to-Liquid (PtL) aiming for carbon-neutral flight

- Deutsche Aircraft and Sasol ecoFT sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to

advance Power-to-Liquid as a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (PtL-SAF / H2-SAF(PTL))

- Both partners recognize the urgency of climate mitigation

- Existing Fischer-Tropsch fuels will be used to expedite technology development

and production ramp-up, with the ultimate goal to enable a carbon-neutral fuel

for the D328eco



German aircraft manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft and South African chemicals and

energy company Sasol have signed a MoU on advancing technology for green

hydrogen-based PtL-SAF in aviation. Sasol ecoFT and Deutsche Aircraft have both

recognised the urgency in transitioning towards climate neutral aviation. The

two companies thus plan to foster the certification of sustainable drop-in and

non-drop-in jet fuels, more particularly the ramp-up of PtL-SAF for aviation.





With its D328eco program, Deutsche Aircraft is working on an aircraft in theunder 50-seat market, that will achieve near carbon neutrality. The aircraft,which is scheduled to be certified in 2026, will be able to use 100% H2-SAF(PtL) on top of any other certified sustainable aviation fuel and regularkerosene.Sasol ecoFT is an ideal partner for that task as the South African company isthe world leader in FT (Fischer-Tropsch) technology. Sasol ecoFT leveragesSasol's extensive FT experience, proprietary technology, and catalysts toproduce sustainable fuels and chemicals via Power-to-X processes.From a fossil heritage to a sustainable future"Sasol ecoFT and Deutsche Aircraft stand at the beginning of a decarbonisationjourney. We both have products originally designed in the age of fossil fuels.Together we can develop rapid solutions to combat climate change by improvingour products while building on our heritage and expertise," comments DaveJackson, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft.PtL-SAF is a scalable, and thus long-term solution to minimise the carbondioxide (CO2) footprint of aviation. The process uses for example CO2 recycledfrom regular air, and hydrogen, produced with green energy, to form a syntheticfuel. Fuels manufactured like this still have the similar characteristics asregular kerosene: high energy density at low volume, proven safety, anddistribution by established infrastructure. Furthermore, these fuels containless aromatics and sulphur, thus improve local air quality and reduce thehigh-altitude impact of aviation.Deutsche Aircraft and Sasol will not only work on technology and productionaspects of H2-SAF (PtL), but also aim at a certification for this type of fuel