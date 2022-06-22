checkAd

Sasol ecoFT and Deutsche Aircraft join forces to accelerate Power-to-Liquid (PtL) aiming for carbon-neutral flight

Munich and Johannesburg, 22 June 2022 (ots/PRNewswire) -

- Deutsche Aircraft and Sasol ecoFT sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to
advance Power-to-Liquid as a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (PtL-SAF / H2-SAF(PTL))
- Both partners recognize the urgency of climate mitigation
- Existing Fischer-Tropsch fuels will be used to expedite technology development
and production ramp-up, with the ultimate goal to enable a carbon-neutral fuel
for the D328eco

German aircraft manufacturer Deutsche Aircraft and South African chemicals and
energy company Sasol have signed a MoU on advancing technology for green
hydrogen-based PtL-SAF in aviation. Sasol ecoFT and Deutsche Aircraft have both
recognised the urgency in transitioning towards climate neutral aviation. The
two companies thus plan to foster the certification of sustainable drop-in and
non-drop-in jet fuels, more particularly the ramp-up of PtL-SAF for aviation.

With its D328eco program, Deutsche Aircraft is working on an aircraft in the
under 50-seat market, that will achieve near carbon neutrality. The aircraft,
which is scheduled to be certified in 2026, will be able to use 100% H2-SAF
(PtL) on top of any other certified sustainable aviation fuel and regular
kerosene.

Sasol ecoFT is an ideal partner for that task as the South African company is
the world leader in FT (Fischer-Tropsch) technology. Sasol ecoFT leverages
Sasol's extensive FT experience, proprietary technology, and catalysts to
produce sustainable fuels and chemicals via Power-to-X processes.

From a fossil heritage to a sustainable future

"Sasol ecoFT and Deutsche Aircraft stand at the beginning of a decarbonisation
journey. We both have products originally designed in the age of fossil fuels.
Together we can develop rapid solutions to combat climate change by improving
our products while building on our heritage and expertise," comments Dave
Jackson, CEO of Deutsche Aircraft.

PtL-SAF is a scalable, and thus long-term solution to minimise the carbon
dioxide (CO2) footprint of aviation. The process uses for example CO2 recycled
from regular air, and hydrogen, produced with green energy, to form a synthetic
fuel. Fuels manufactured like this still have the similar characteristics as
regular kerosene: high energy density at low volume, proven safety, and
distribution by established infrastructure. Furthermore, these fuels contain
less aromatics and sulphur, thus improve local air quality and reduce the
high-altitude impact of aviation.

Deutsche Aircraft and Sasol will not only work on technology and production
aspects of H2-SAF (PtL), but also aim at a certification for this type of fuel
