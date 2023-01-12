STANDARD INDUSTRIES APPOINTS THOMAS CASPARIE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF BMI GROUP
Reading, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Justin Skala to Become Executive Chairman of
Standard Building Solutions
Standard Industries, a privately-held global industrial company operating in
more than 80 countries with over 20,000 employees, today announced the
appointment of Thomas Casparie as Chief Executive Officer of BMI Group, a
leading manufacturer of flat and pitched roofing and waterproofing solutions
across Europe, Asia, Africa and the Middle East, effective February 27.
Casparie succeeds Justin Skala, who will assume the newly-created role of
Executive Chairman of Standard Building Solutions, which includes BMI, GAF, GAF
Energy, Schiedel, SGI and Siplast. Casparie will report to Skala and David
Winter and David Millstone, Co-CEOs of Standard Industries.
"Since joining BMI as CEO, Justin Skala has led the successful integration of
the company, bringing together a number of geographies and leading brands to
create a unified global business," said Winter. "Thomas Casparie, with his
sustained track record leading industrial businesses, is the ideal CEO to build
on BMI's momentum and continue to lead its transformation for the future."
"Over the past several years, Justin Skala and his highly accomplished team have
laid the foundation for BMI's future growth," said Millstone. "We are thrilled
to have Justin join us at Standard Building Solutions and to have Thomas build
on this foundation across all of BMI's businesses and markets."
"I am excited to welcome Thomas to BMI, as he shares our deep commitment to the
company's mission and vision," said Skala. "His rich industry experience makes
him the right person to lead BMI's continued expansion and innovation, and I
can't wait to work with him during the transition and in my new role."
Casparie joins BMI from Shell, where he led a number of the company's businesses
over the past 26 years, driving business transformations and major growth
expansion projects. He also oversaw signature initiatives in sustainable energy
solutions.
"I feel inspired by BMI's vision and the key role its solutions play in people's
everyday lives," said Casparie. "I am excited to work with the world-class team
at BMI to continue to lead its transformation and expand on its success in
providing innovative and sustainable roofing and waterproofing solutions to its
customers around the world."
About Standard Industries Standard Industries is a privately-held global
industrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees.
The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies and
investments-including both public and private companies from early to
late-stage-as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials,
logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout its
history, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to create
outsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companies
GAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel, SGI, and Standard Logistics, as
well as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. Learn more at
http://www.standardindustries.com/ .
About BMI BMI Group, a Standard Industries company, is the largest manufacturer
of flat and pitched roofing and waterproofing solutions throughout Europe, with
a strong presence in Asia and Africa. With 128 production facilities and
operations in Europe, Asia and Africa, the company brings more than 165 years of
experience. More than 9,500 employees give established brands like Braas,
Monier, Icopal, Bramac, Cobert, Coverland, Everguard, Monarflex, Redland,
Sealoflex, Siplast, Vedag, Villas, Wierer, and Wolfin a face to the customer.
BMI Group is headquartered in London. Learn more at http://www.bmigroup.com/ .
Media Contact
Lizzie Wolff, VP of External Communications, Standard Industries
mailto:lizzie.wolff@standardindustries.com
View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/standard-indus
tries-appoints-thomas-casparie-chief-executive-officer-of-bmi-group-301720353.ht
ml
Contact:
+1 2128218661
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/128543/5415051
OTS: Standard Industries
