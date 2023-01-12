STANDARD INDUSTRIES APPOINTS THOMAS CASPARIE CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF BMI GROUP

Reading, England (ots/PRNewswire) - Justin Skala to Become Executive Chairman of

"Since joining BMI as CEO, Justin Skala has led the successful integration ofthe company, bringing together a number of geographies and leading brands tocreate a unified global business," said Winter. "Thomas Casparie, with hissustained track record leading industrial businesses, is the ideal CEO to buildon BMI's momentum and continue to lead its transformation for the future.""Over the past several years, Justin Skala and his highly accomplished team havelaid the foundation for BMI's future growth," said Millstone. "We are thrilledto have Justin join us at Standard Building Solutions and to have Thomas buildon this foundation across all of BMI's businesses and markets.""I am excited to welcome Thomas to BMI, as he shares our deep commitment to thecompany's mission and vision," said Skala. "His rich industry experience makeshim the right person to lead BMI's continued expansion and innovation, and Ican't wait to work with him during the transition and in my new role."Casparie joins BMI from Shell, where he led a number of the company's businessesover the past 26 years, driving business transformations and major growthexpansion projects. He also oversaw signature initiatives in sustainable energysolutions."I feel inspired by BMI's vision and the key role its solutions play in people'severyday lives," said Casparie. "I am excited to work with the world-class teamat BMI to continue to lead its transformation and expand on its success inproviding innovative and sustainable roofing and waterproofing solutions to itscustomers around the world."About Standard Industries Standard Industries is a privately-held globalindustrial company operating in over 80 countries with over 20,000 employees.The Standard ecosystem spans a broad array of holdings, technologies andinvestments-including both public and private companies from early tolate-stage-as well as world-class building solutions, performance materials,logistics, real estate and next-generation solar technology. Throughout itshistory, Standard has leveraged its deep industry expertise and vision to createoutsize value across its businesses, which today include operating companiesGAF, BMI, Grace, GAF Energy, Siplast, Schiedel, SGI, and Standard Logistics, aswell as Standard Investments and Winter Properties. Learn more athttp://www.standardindustries.com/ .About BMI BMI Group, a Standard Industries company, is the largest manufacturerof flat and pitched roofing and waterproofing solutions throughout Europe, witha strong presence in Asia and Africa. With 128 production facilities andoperations in Europe, Asia and Africa, the company brings more than 165 years ofexperience. More than 9,500 employees give established brands like Braas,Monier, Icopal, Bramac, Cobert, Coverland, Everguard, Monarflex, Redland,Sealoflex, Siplast, Vedag, Villas, Wierer, and Wolfin a face to the customer.BMI Group is headquartered in London. Learn more at http://www.bmigroup.com/ .