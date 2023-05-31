Scrive Learn about the Nordic way of onboarding at Money 20/20
Munich (ots) - Scrive, Swedish provider of customer onboarding services, will be
attending the Money 20/20 Conference in Amsterdam, June 6-8
(https://europe.money2020.com/) . Scrive invites interested parties to visit
their booth (Hall 3, J33) and take part in the interactive sessions they will be
co-hosting with their long-time partner BankID.
Scrive has served as a trusted partner to organisations in banking, financial
services and insurance who want to modernise both their customer-facing and back
office operations. Scrive excels in automating customer onboarding and due
diligence processes in highly-regulated industries, implementing end-to-end
solutions that increase customer conversion rates and reduce administrative
overhead while driving compliance and security.
attending the Money 20/20 Conference in Amsterdam, June 6-8
(https://europe.money2020.com/) . Scrive invites interested parties to visit
their booth (Hall 3, J33) and take part in the interactive sessions they will be
co-hosting with their long-time partner BankID.
Scrive has served as a trusted partner to organisations in banking, financial
services and insurance who want to modernise both their customer-facing and back
office operations. Scrive excels in automating customer onboarding and due
diligence processes in highly-regulated industries, implementing end-to-end
solutions that increase customer conversion rates and reduce administrative
overhead while driving compliance and security.
Scrive will be co-hosting interactive discussions with long-time partner BankID
to show how they have been building digital ecosystems since 2012. Scrive CEO
Viktor Wrede and BankID's Jonas Brännvall, Head of International Business
Expansion, will lead the 20-minute presentation and discussion, Onboarding the
Nordic Way , at the Scrive booth on June 6 at 15.00 and on June 7 at 11.30.
If you're interested in speaking with Scrive on site, drop us an email at
mailto:scrive@schwartzpr.de .
About Scrive at Money 20/20 Europe 2023:
· What: Money 20/20 Europe
· Where: Rai Amsterdam, Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
· When: June 6-8, 2023
· Speaker Scrive: Viktor Wrede (CEO)
About Scrive
Founded in 2010, Scrive quickly became the e-sign leader in the Nordics. Today,
businesses in highly-regulated industries rely on Scrive as a trusted
digitalisation partner to onboard, sign agreements with and authenticate their
customers, driving customer experience, security, compliance and data quality.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Scrive is backed by Vitruvian Partners and has over
200 employees.
Contact:
Sven Kersten-Reichherzer
Tel: +49 89 211 871 36
E-Mail: mailto:sk@schwartzpr.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166328/5521520
OTS: Scrive
to show how they have been building digital ecosystems since 2012. Scrive CEO
Viktor Wrede and BankID's Jonas Brännvall, Head of International Business
Expansion, will lead the 20-minute presentation and discussion, Onboarding the
Nordic Way , at the Scrive booth on June 6 at 15.00 and on June 7 at 11.30.
If you're interested in speaking with Scrive on site, drop us an email at
mailto:scrive@schwartzpr.de .
About Scrive at Money 20/20 Europe 2023:
· What: Money 20/20 Europe
· Where: Rai Amsterdam, Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands
· When: June 6-8, 2023
· Speaker Scrive: Viktor Wrede (CEO)
About Scrive
Founded in 2010, Scrive quickly became the e-sign leader in the Nordics. Today,
businesses in highly-regulated industries rely on Scrive as a trusted
digitalisation partner to onboard, sign agreements with and authenticate their
customers, driving customer experience, security, compliance and data quality.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Scrive is backed by Vitruvian Partners and has over
200 employees.
Contact:
Sven Kersten-Reichherzer
Tel: +49 89 211 871 36
E-Mail: mailto:sk@schwartzpr.de
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166328/5521520
OTS: Scrive
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| | 97 | 0 |