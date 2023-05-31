Scrive Learn about the Nordic way of onboarding at Money 20/20

Munich (ots) - Scrive, Swedish provider of customer onboarding services, will be

attending the Money 20/20 Conference in Amsterdam, June 6-8

(https://europe.money2020.com/) . Scrive invites interested parties to visit

their booth (Hall 3, J33) and take part in the interactive sessions they will be

co-hosting with their long-time partner BankID.



Scrive has served as a trusted partner to organisations in banking, financial

services and insurance who want to modernise both their customer-facing and back

office operations. Scrive excels in automating customer onboarding and due

diligence processes in highly-regulated industries, implementing end-to-end

solutions that increase customer conversion rates and reduce administrative

overhead while driving compliance and security.



