checkAd

Scrive Learn about the Nordic way of onboarding at Money 20/20

Munich (ots) - Scrive, Swedish provider of customer onboarding services, will be
attending the Money 20/20 Conference in Amsterdam, June 6-8
(https://europe.money2020.com/) . Scrive invites interested parties to visit
their booth (Hall 3, J33) and take part in the interactive sessions they will be
co-hosting with their long-time partner BankID.

Scrive has served as a trusted partner to organisations in banking, financial
services and insurance who want to modernise both their customer-facing and back
office operations. Scrive excels in automating customer onboarding and due
diligence processes in highly-regulated industries, implementing end-to-end
solutions that increase customer conversion rates and reduce administrative
overhead while driving compliance and security.

Scrive will be co-hosting interactive discussions with long-time partner BankID
to show how they have been building digital ecosystems since 2012. Scrive CEO
Viktor Wrede and BankID's Jonas Brännvall, Head of International Business
Expansion, will lead the 20-minute presentation and discussion, Onboarding the
Nordic Way , at the Scrive booth on June 6 at 15.00 and on June 7 at 11.30.

If you're interested in speaking with Scrive on site, drop us an email at
mailto:scrive@schwartzpr.de .

About Scrive at Money 20/20 Europe 2023:

· What: Money 20/20 Europe

· Where: Rai Amsterdam, Europaplein 24, 1078 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands

· When: June 6-8, 2023

· Speaker Scrive: Viktor Wrede (CEO)

About Scrive

Founded in 2010, Scrive quickly became the e-sign leader in the Nordics. Today,
businesses in highly-regulated industries rely on Scrive as a trusted
digitalisation partner to onboard, sign agreements with and authenticate their
customers, driving customer experience, security, compliance and data quality.
Headquartered in Stockholm, Scrive is backed by Vitruvian Partners and has over
200 employees.

Contact:

Sven Kersten-Reichherzer
Tel: +49 89 211 871 36
E-Mail: mailto:sk@schwartzpr.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/166328/5521520
OTS: Scrive



0 Kommentare
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
 |  97   |   |   

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer

Scrive Learn about the Nordic way of onboarding at Money 20/20 Scrive, Swedish provider of customer onboarding services, will be attending the Money 20/20 Conference in Amsterdam, June 6-8 (https://europe.money2020.com/) . Scrive invites interested parties to visit their booth (Hall 3, J33) and take part in the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Florian Janko: Innovative Lösung für Mitarbeiterschulung im Handwerk (FOTO)
356 Leser
Der Energieversorger der Zukunft: priwatt launcht Balkonkraftwerk-Speicher (FOTO)
264 Leser
inepro Metering debuts new innovations, including world's smallest 3-phase meter (FOTO)
240 Leser
SGT German Private Equity: Akquisition von Elatec durch die SGT Fonds
228 Leser
Mehr Geschäft für deutlich weniger Aufwand: Interhyp vereinfacht Objektbewertung und integriert als erste Plattform alle marktführenden ...
220 Leser
Auswanderungsstimmung in Deutschland - Jeffrey Oliver verrät, warum es immer mehr Menschen ...
200 Leser
/DISREGARD RELEASE: Incogni/
196 Leser
KfW IPEX-Bank: Finanzierung für Niedrigwasser-Chemikalientanker Stolt Ludwigshafen
188 Leser
Deutschland hinkt mit eID-Ökosystem hinterher - Nortal gibt Handlungsempfehlungen
184 Leser
Der neue Augenoptiker - Wie viel Digitalisierung verträgt die Traditionsbranche? (FOTO)
184 Leser
IQOS ILUMA: Philip Morris bringt neueste Generation von Tabakerhitzern in Deutschland auf den Markt
584 Leser
Krise im Wohnungsbau verfestigt sich: Mehr als ein Drittel weniger Aufträge im 1. Quartal
516 Leser
Auftragseingang im Bauhauptgewerbe im März 2023: +0,9 % zum Vormonat / Auftragseingang im Vergleich zum Vorjahresmonat 20,1 % niedriger
488 Leser
Projektstart LezBAU: Klimaschädliche Emissionen im Gebäudezyklus mindern
436 Leser
Hyundai Mobis entwickelt bahnbrechende Scheinwerfer, die Unfälle bei Nacht verhindern
396 Leser
Weltwirtschaft: Erhalt des Wohlstands nur mit höherer Produktivität
392 Leser
Hubble Lithium, the #1 Energy Storage Solutions provider in South Africa, set their sites on global ...
384 Leser
Angeobote des Monats von Tineco, bis zu 20% Rabatt dank Tinecos Deal of the Day
372 Leser
picture alliance und SPOBIS führen Kooperation fort
360 Leser
28 % mehr Einbürgerungen im Jahr 2022
356 Leser
Immobilien-Experte mahnt: Hohe Belastungen führen bei Vermietern zunehmend zu Zwangsverkäufen (FOTO)
1708 Leser
Multitalent Lehm für nachhaltigen Bau / Parlamentarische Staatssekretärin Hoffmann beim ...
952 Leser
14,1 % weniger beantragte Regelinsolvenzen im April 2023 als im Vormonat
780 Leser
BDAE für besondere Kundentreue ausgezeichnet
776 Leser
1. Quartal 2023: Weiterhin positive Entwicklung der Erwerbstätigkeit in Deutschland
708 Leser
Umsatz-Boost für Ihren Onlineshop: Mit bewährten Methoden von Lang Consulting GmbH zum Erfolg (FOTO)
696 Leser
Erneut internationale Auszeichnungen für die Weine vom Seriensieger Keringer!
668 Leser
7 Gründe: Darum ist Deutschland für Unternehmer ein Steuerparadies (FOTO)
608 Leser
Gut ein Fünftel der Bevölkerung Deutschlands von Armut oder sozialer Ausgrenzung bedroht
596 Leser
Deutsche Wirtschaft in Gefahr: Mehr als 4.000 Hacker-Angriffe pro Tag verzeichnet (FOTO)
588 Leser
Zensus 2022: Befragungen der Haushalte erfolgreich abgeschlossen
9231 Leser
Riyadh Season 2022: Vorstellung des Cirque du Soleil, gefolgt von Anne-Marie-Konzert bei der Eröffnungsfeier in ...
8072 Leser
Eine Chance für kleine und mittelständische Unternehmen / Anheuser-Busch InBev sucht ...
7899 Leser
LIT Trading expandiert: Wie die neue Daytrading Methode den deutschen Markt revolutioniert (FOTO)
5964 Leser
Kernversicherungssoftware: Adcubum und tech11 bieten seit diesem Jahr gemeinsam unter einem Dach passgenaue Lösungen ...
5911 Leser
LKQ Corporation gibt neue Ernennungen von Führungskräften bekannt (FOTO)
4644 Leser
Vantage Data Centers eröffnet drei neue Rechenzentren in Berlin und Frankfurt sowie ein ...
4553 Leser
KLAR Partners unterstützt GMC-Instruments als Wachstumspartner, um ein führendes ...
4476 Leser
immowelt Preiskompass: Trendwende verstärkt sich - Immobilienpreise sinken flächendeckend
4398 Leser
HABAU GROUP vergrößert mit Übernahme der Schick Group seine "Construction ...
4375 Leser