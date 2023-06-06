London (ots/PRNewswire) - New nShift offering for small and mid-size businesses

helps turn deliveries into growth and compete with the biggest firms



Some 70% of consumers prefer to shop with independent retailers rather than big

online marketplaces.[1] But despite this preference, they will not compromise on

the speed or quality of the delivery experience.





nShift , the global leader in delivery management software, is announcing a newend-to-end suite that will enable small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) toturn fulfilling deliveries into an opportunity to differentiate and buildcustomer loyalty.The offering comprises checkout, delivery management, and from Q3 2023, enhancedreturns capabilities. Together, these enable retailers to offer a compellingcustomer experience, provide a range of delivery options for domestic andinternational shipping, manage inventory more closely, and digitize returnsprocesses.Research has found that offering a choice of shipping options, transparentpricing, and clear and easy returns procedures all contribute to higherconversion rates and long-term customer retention. Too often customers abandontheir shopping carts due to: excessive "hidden extra" costs like shipping(stated by 48% of shoppers), slow deliveries (22%), and unsatisfactory returnspolicies (12%).[2]The service can be set up in less than an hour, offering low-cost access to:- An end-to-end delivery management capability - a highly integrated suite thattracks each order from the website checkout to the customer's doorstep, andback again (if necessary)- A self-service platform for international growth - with preconfiguredconnections to leading carriers in each target market, and the means forbusinesses to add their own and make changes when needed, giving smallretailers and web shops the infrastructure to compete in new markets- Automated returns - enabling customers to easily request returns, and generateshipping labels, directly within the retailer's website or app (from Q3 2023)- Seamless integration with all leading ecommerce applications - includingshopping carts, marketplaces, and payment platforms such as Shopify,WooCommerce, Magento, Klarna, and Bol.com- Increased use of low-emissions deliveries - "badges" at checkout helpcustomers clearly identify delivery options with the smallest carbonfootprint, helping retailers minimise their environmental impactMattias Gredenhag, CTO of nShift, said: "The delivery experience is critical toshaping customers' overall perception of a retailer or webshop. Yet to date,growing businesses have few options available that can support that experiencefrom end to end."We've drawn on our global leadership in delivery management to develop a suitedesigned with smaller companies in mind. It's quick and easy to implement,provides all the key capabilities businesses need, and has been designed fromthe ground up to provide an exceptional experience for customers."Find out more about nShift's SMB offering -https://nshift.com/solutions/last-mile-delivery-managementAbout nShiftnShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutionsenabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in Londonand Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.[1] https://cdn.shopify.com/static/future-of-commerce/Shopify%20Future%20of%20Commerce%202021.pdf[2] https://baymard.com/lists/cart-abandonment-rate