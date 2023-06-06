    checkAd

    nShift Poor delivery and returns options mean 82% of customers abandon shopping carts

    London (ots/PRNewswire) - New nShift offering for small and mid-size businesses
    helps turn deliveries into growth and compete with the biggest firms

    Some 70% of consumers prefer to shop with independent retailers rather than big
    online marketplaces.[1] But despite this preference, they will not compromise on
    the speed or quality of the delivery experience.

    nShift , the global leader in delivery management software, is announcing a new
    end-to-end suite that will enable small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) to
    turn fulfilling deliveries into an opportunity to differentiate and build
    customer loyalty.

    The offering comprises checkout, delivery management, and from Q3 2023, enhanced
    returns capabilities. Together, these enable retailers to offer a compelling
    customer experience, provide a range of delivery options for domestic and
    international shipping, manage inventory more closely, and digitize returns
    processes.

    Research has found that offering a choice of shipping options, transparent
    pricing, and clear and easy returns procedures all contribute to higher
    conversion rates and long-term customer retention. Too often customers abandon
    their shopping carts due to: excessive "hidden extra" costs like shipping
    (stated by 48% of shoppers), slow deliveries (22%), and unsatisfactory returns
    policies (12%).[2]

    The service can be set up in less than an hour, offering low-cost access to:

    - An end-to-end delivery management capability - a highly integrated suite that
    tracks each order from the website checkout to the customer's doorstep, and
    back again (if necessary)
    - A self-service platform for international growth - with preconfigured
    connections to leading carriers in each target market, and the means for
    businesses to add their own and make changes when needed, giving small
    retailers and web shops the infrastructure to compete in new markets
    - Automated returns - enabling customers to easily request returns, and generate
    shipping labels, directly within the retailer's website or app (from Q3 2023)
    - Seamless integration with all leading ecommerce applications - including
    shopping carts, marketplaces, and payment platforms such as Shopify,
    WooCommerce, Magento, Klarna, and Bol.com
    - Increased use of low-emissions deliveries - "badges" at checkout help
    customers clearly identify delivery options with the smallest carbon
    footprint, helping retailers minimise their environmental impact

    Mattias Gredenhag, CTO of nShift, said: "The delivery experience is critical to
    shaping customers' overall perception of a retailer or webshop. Yet to date,
    growing businesses have few options available that can support that experience
    from end to end.

    "We've drawn on our global leadership in delivery management to develop a suite
    designed with smaller companies in mind. It's quick and easy to implement,
    provides all the key capabilities businesses need, and has been designed from
    the ground up to provide an exceptional experience for customers."

    Find out more about nShift's SMB offering -
    https://nshift.com/solutions/last-mile-delivery-management

    About nShift

    nShift is the global leading provider of cloud delivery management solutions
    enabling frictionless shipment and return of almost one billion shipments across
    190 countries annually. nShift's software is used globally by e-commerce,
    retail, manufacturing and 3PL shippers. The company is headquartered in London
    and Oslo. It has over 500 employees across offices in Sweden, Finland, Norway,
    Denmark, United Kingdom, Poland, the Netherlands, Belgium, and Romania.

    [1] https://cdn.shopify.com/static/future-of-commerce/Shopify%20Future%20of%20Co
    mmerce%202021.pdf

    [2] https://baymard.com/lists/cart-abandonment-rate

    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782566/nShift_Logo.jpg

    View original content: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nshift-poor-de
    livery-and-returns-options-mean-82-of-customers-abandon-shopping-carts-301843720
    .html

    Contact:

    Robin Grainger,
    robin.grainger@fourteenforty.uk,
    James Ellerington,
    james.ellerington@fourteenforty.uk,
    +44(0)7725534941

    Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/161905/5527284
    OTS: nShift



