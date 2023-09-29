    checkAd

    EnviTec Biogas maintains dynamic business performance in H1 2023

    EnviTec Biogas, a leading provider of biogas solutions, has reported a significant increase in total output for H1 2023. With sales revenues slightly below the previous year, the company's EBITDA and EBT have seen positive growth. Additionally, EnviTec Biogas aims to explore new opportunities in the advanced biofuels sector, expanding beyond its traditional biogas applications.

    EnviTec Biogas maintains dynamic business performance in H1 2023
    Foto: EnviTec Biogas AG
    • Total output of EnviTec Biogas increased by 10.3% to EUR 188.7 million in H1 2023
    • Sales revenues were slightly below the prior year period at EUR 142.0 million
    • EBITDA rose to EUR 41.2 million and EBT increased to EUR 39.2 million
    • Order backlog in the Plant Construction segment was EUR 307.5 million as of June 30, 2023
    • EnviTec Biogas recorded a consolidated net income of EUR 33.3 million in H1 2023
    • EnviTec Biogas aims to tap additional growth potential in the field of advanced biofuels outside of traditional biogas applications

    The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at EnviTec Biogas is on 29.09.2023.
    The price of EnviTec Biogas at the time of the news was 39,10EUR and was up +6,54 % compared with the previous day.

    EnviTec Biogas




    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Wertpapier


    0 Kommentare
    Autor: wO Newsflash
     |  101   |   |   

    Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

    Disclaimer

    EnviTec Biogas maintains dynamic business performance in H1 2023 EnviTec Biogas, a leading provider of biogas solutions, has reported a significant increase in total output for H1 2023. With sales revenues slightly below the previous year, the company's EBITDA and EBT have seen positive growth. Additionally, …

    Geschrieben von

    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    RSS-Feed abonnieren

    Nachrichten des Autors

    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    724 Leser
    Commerzbank beschließt neue Kapitalrückgaberichtlinie - Hier sind die Details!
    220 Leser
    Commerzbank beschließt neue Kapitalrückgaberichtlinie: Mehr Beteiligung der Aktionäre am Erfolg
    208 Leser
    Commerzbank's New Capital Return Policy: Boosting Shareholder Participation for Success
    192 Leser
    exceet Group SCA: Impressive Financial Results for H1 2023
    180 Leser
    flatexDEGIRO AG: BaFin genehmigt erneute Anwendung von Kreditrisikominderungs-techniken für ...
    160 Leser
    Metalcorp Group S.A.: Capitalization of Interest Payment & Restructuring Update as of Sept 30, 2023
    152 Leser
    MBH Corporation Plc veröffentlicht beeindruckende Geschäftszahlen für H1 2023!
    120 Leser
    MBH Corporation Plc Reveals Impressive H1 2023 Financial Performance
    120 Leser
    Commerzbank unveils new Capital Return Policy: Boosting Investor Returns
    116 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1804 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1192 Leser
    Neuer CEO bei Bayer: Aktienkurs stagniert trotz Wechsel an der Spitze
    960 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Positive Entwicklung bei deutschen Indizes: Gewinner und Verlierer des Tages
    916 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung im Vergleich: Gewinner und Verlierer bei DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und ...
    764 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsenentwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer - DAX, MDAX, SDAX, TecDAX, Dow Jones und S&P 500 im ...
    748 Leser
    Mutares verdoppelt Dividende auf 2,00 Euro je Aktie - Rekord-Exit abgeschlossen!
    724 Leser
    Der Börsen-Tag: Börsengewinner des Tages: MTU Aero Engines, ThyssenKrupp, STO, SMA Solar Technology uvm.
    724 Leser
    Novartis bestätigt Termin für Börsengang von Sandoz und erzielt wichtigen Forschungserfolg
    628 Leser
    SCHOTT Pharma Börsengang: Aktienpreis bei 27,00 Euro - Jetzt investieren!
    580 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3080 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2356 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1832 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1804 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1364 Leser
    Steuler Fliesengruppe AG verkauft Geschäftsbereiche und schließt Werk in Mühlacker - Abwicklung ...
    1192 Leser
    Covestro im Fokus: Anleger begeistert von Gesprächen mit Adnoc - Aktie auf Höhenflug!
    1136 Leser
    Siemens Energy erhält Auftrag für 12 Elektrolyseure - Wasserstoff als Zukunftstechnologie
    1076 Leser
    Tui-Aktie erholt sich im September: Kaufempfehlung lockt Investoren an
    3080 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie enttäuscht im 2. Quartal 2023 - Warum ein Verkauf dennoch keine gute Idee ist
    2480 Leser
    Rock Tech Lithium Inc.: Aktualisierte Empfehlung und Kursziel - Halten statt Kaufen, Kursziel ...
    2356 Leser
    Lufthansa-Aktie im freien Fall: Analysten senken Kursziel - droht ein Kurssturz unter 6,00 Euro?
    1832 Leser
    Allianz-Aktie mit starkem Wachstum und Aufholpotenzial - Analysten sehen großes Potential für ...
    1804 Leser
    Tui-Aktie: Barclays erhöht Kursziel auf 690 Pence trotz Bedenken im Reisesektor
    1528 Leser
    Newron Pharmaceuticals veröffentlicht Halbjahresergebnisse 2023: Erfolgreiche Studie zu Evenamide ...
    1424 Leser
    Volkswagen-Aktie: Günstige Bewertung und hohe Dividendenrendite - doch die Profitabilität ...
    1404 Leser
    SMARTBROKER+ revolutioniert den Wertpapierhandel: Neue Trading-Plattform mit günstigen Konditionen ...
    1364 Leser
    BASF-Aktie kämpft mit schwacher Performance: Steht eine Dividendenkürzung bevor?
    1268 Leser