EnviTec Biogas maintains dynamic business performance in H1 2023
EnviTec Biogas, a leading provider of biogas solutions, has reported a significant increase in total output for H1 2023. With sales revenues slightly below the previous year, the company's EBITDA and EBT have seen positive growth. Additionally, EnviTec Biogas aims to explore new opportunities in the advanced biofuels sector, expanding beyond its traditional biogas applications.
Foto: EnviTec Biogas AG
- Total output of EnviTec Biogas increased by 10.3% to EUR 188.7 million in H1 2023
- Sales revenues were slightly below the prior year period at EUR 142.0 million
- EBITDA rose to EUR 41.2 million and EBT increased to EUR 39.2 million
- Order backlog in the Plant Construction segment was EUR 307.5 million as of June 30, 2023
- EnviTec Biogas recorded a consolidated net income of EUR 33.3 million in H1 2023
- EnviTec Biogas aims to tap additional growth potential in the field of advanced biofuels outside of traditional biogas applications
The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at EnviTec Biogas is on 29.09.2023.
The price of EnviTec Biogas at the time of the news was 39,10EUR and was up +6,54 % compared with the previous day.
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
