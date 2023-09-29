EnviTec Biogas maintains dynamic business performance in H1 2023

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at EnviTec Biogas is on 29.09.2023.The price of EnviTec Biogas at the time of the news was 39,10and was up +6,54compared with the previous day.

EnviTec Biogas, a leading provider of biogas solutions, has reported a significant increase in total output for H1 2023. With sales revenues slightly below the previous year, the company's EBITDA and EBT have seen positive growth. Additionally, EnviTec Biogas aims to explore new opportunities in the advanced biofuels sector, expanding beyond its traditional biogas applications.

