Centrotherm Photovoltaics: Centrotherm International AG Unveils H1 2023 Balance Sheet, Reaffirms Yearly Forecast

The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Centrotherm Photovoltaics is on 12.10.2023.The price of Centrotherm Photovoltaics at the time of the news was 4,9650and was up +1,43compared with the previous day.

Centrotherm International AG has unveiled its mid-year financials for 2023, maintaining its outlook for the year. The semiconductor industry continues to drive the majority of the Group's orders, which remain steady year-on-year.

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Disclaimer