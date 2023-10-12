    checkAd

    Centrotherm Photovoltaics: Centrotherm International AG Unveils H1 2023 Balance Sheet, Reaffirms Yearly Forecast

    Centrotherm International AG has unveiled its mid-year financials for 2023, maintaining its outlook for the year. The semiconductor industry continues to drive the majority of the Group's orders, which remain steady year-on-year.

    • centrotherm international AG presents its half-yearly balance sheet for 2023 and confirms its forecast for the current financial year.
    • The Group's order intake totaled EUR 113.2 million in the first six months of 2023, at the same level as the same period of the previous year.
    • More than 93% of the orders come from the semiconductor industry.
    • The Group's order backlog amounted to EUR 472.8 million, compared to EUR 423.6 million as of December 31, 2022.
    • The Group's total operating performance improved year-on-year to EUR 74.1 million, but Group EBITDA amounted to EUR 3.7 million, lower than the first half of 2022 due to lower Group sales.
    • The Management Board of centrotherm international AG confirms its forecast for the 2023 financial year, which was published in the forecast report of the 2022 annual report.

    The next important date, Publication of semi-annual financial statements, at Centrotherm Photovoltaics is on 12.10.2023.
    The price of Centrotherm Photovoltaics at the time of the news was 4,9650EUR and was up +1,43 % compared with the previous day.

    Centrotherm Photovoltaics




