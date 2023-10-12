Centrotherm Photovoltaics: Centrotherm International AG Unveils H1 2023 Balance Sheet, Reaffirms Yearly Forecast
Centrotherm International AG has unveiled its mid-year financials for 2023, maintaining its outlook for the year. The semiconductor industry continues to drive the majority of the Group's orders, which remain steady year-on-year.
- centrotherm international AG presents its half-yearly balance sheet for 2023 and confirms its forecast for the current financial year.
- The Group's order intake totaled EUR 113.2 million in the first six months of 2023, at the same level as the same period of the previous year.
- More than 93% of the orders come from the semiconductor industry.
- The Group's order backlog amounted to EUR 472.8 million, compared to EUR 423.6 million as of December 31, 2022.
- The Group's total operating performance improved year-on-year to EUR 74.1 million, but Group EBITDA amounted to EUR 3.7 million, lower than the first half of 2022 due to lower Group sales.
- The Management Board of centrotherm international AG confirms its forecast for the 2023 financial year, which was published in the forecast report of the 2022 annual report.
