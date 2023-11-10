    checkAd
    Unternehmen: MAX Automation SE
    ISIN: DE000A2DA588

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: BUY
    seit: 10.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 7,30
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Konstantin Völk

    Fully on track despite mixed Q3; chg. est.

    MAX delivered mixed results for Q3 2023, with sound top-line growth but pressure on margins. Q3 group sales rose slightly by 1.4% yoy to EUR 109.1m (Q3 2022: EUR 107.6m) while Q3 EBITDA fell sharply by 35% yoy to EUR 9.6m (Q3 2022: EUR 14.8m). Hence, the EBITDA margin declined by 4.9pp yoy to 8.8%. However, Q3 2022 was an extraordinarily strong quarter and compared to the FY 2022 EBITDA margin, the current Q3 margin is still 0.6pp higher. The postponement of some larger orders was the main reason for the margin decrease, while also burdening top-line growth. In detail:
    bdtronic grew sales by 48% yoy to EUR 26.0m along with a slight EBITDA margin improvement by 0.2pp to a solid 14.4%. Driven by the strong top-line growth, EBITDA rose by 50% yoy to EUR 3.7m. This result was carried by strong demand for bdtronics' dispensing and trickle impregnation technology, used for the impregnation of electric motors in e-vehicles.
    Vecoplan's revenues fell by 1.8% yoy to EUR 46.2m, caused by the Recycling / Waste and Wood / Biomass division, which continued to fall short of expectations due to the ongoing reluctance of customers to invest. EBITDA fell by 14.5% yoy to EUR 5.7m, with a margin of 12.5% (Q3 2022: 14.3%).
    Amongst the other subsidiaries, AIM micro stood out positively: sales increased by c. 23% yoy to EUR 1.6m while EBITDA rose disproportionately by 34% up to EUR 0.7m, due to economies of scale.

    Q3 group order intake fell by c. 31% yoy to EUR 78m, with the book-to-bill in the third quarter arriving at only 0.72x, which reflects a more cautious customer base across almost all subsidiaries. Order intake was particularly soft for Vecoplan (-23% yoy to EUR 38.3m), NSM + Jücker (-61% yoy to EUR 6.9m) and Elwema (-69% yoy to EUR 5.1m), reflecting macro uncertainties and order postponements. Order backlog of the continuing operations fell by c. 12% to EUR 267m.

    MAX confirmed its FY23e guidance of EUR 410m to EUR 470m sales (eNuw: EUR 444m) and EUR 38m to EUR 44m EBITDA (eNuW: EUR 43.9m). This appears sensible, in our view, as it implies a flat yoy topline development and a 3.5% margin in Q4 2023 at mid-point. The due diligence for a potential divestment of MA micro is still ongoing. A successful transaction would uncover hidden value and thus serve as a major share price catalyst, in our view. Reiterate BUY with a new PT of EUR 7.30 (old: EUR 7.40) based on DCF.

    Kontakt für Rückfragen
    NuWays AG - Equity Research
    Web: www.nuways-ag.com
    Email: research@nuways-ag.com
    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
    Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
