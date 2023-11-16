    checkAd
    Original-Research: Singulus Technologies AG (von NuWays AG): HOLD
    • Discouraging Q3 results: Umsatzrückgang um 39,5% auf EUR 14,1 Mio., EBIT bei EUR -4,9 Mio.
    • Schwäche in Solar- und Life-Science-Segment, positive Entwicklung im Semiconductor-Segment.
    • Unternehmen kämpft mit subskaligen Betrieb und unzureichender Kostendeckung.

    Unternehmen: Singulus Technologies AG
    ISIN: DE000A1681X5

    Anlass der Studie: Q3 Review
    Empfehlung: HOLD
    seit: 16.11.2023
    Kursziel: EUR 1,60
    Kursziel auf Sicht von: 12 Monaten
    Letzte Ratingänderung:
    Analyst: Konstantin Völk

    Discouraging Q3 results due to project postponements; chg.
    Topic: Singulus reported disappointing Q3 results below expectations. Sales decreased 39.5% yoy down to EUR 14.1m (eNuW: EUR 22.0m) and EBIT came in at EUR -4.9m (eNuW: EUR -0.4m).

    Although we don't have audited figures on the operating segments, the management gave some colour in the conference call. The Solar segment showed weakness in top-line growth due to the postponements of some larger projects. The European market was particular soft caused by uncertain government subsidies which resulted in lower investments. Revenues in the life science segment declined significantly caused by a weaker economic environment. In contrast to the Solar segment, Life Science is more sensitive to the overall economy. On a positive note, the Semiconductor segment saw solid sales, despite a difficult macro environment. Demand was especially positive in China, where Singulus is seen to receive further orders for its cluster tool platform TIMARIS coming in the fourth quarter.
    Singulus EBIT for Q3 2023 decreased from EUR 8.0m in Q3 2022 to EUR -4.9m (eNuW: EUR -0.4m). However, last year's operating profit was affected by a net positive high single-digit million one-off from a property sale at the Fürstenfeldbruck site. The negative EBIT is mainly attributed to the decrease in top-line and reflects sub-scale operations with insufficient fixed cost coverage. The company recorded EUR 8.2m in order intake for the recent quarter, which is 35.4% lower than last year, leading to a significantly reduced backlog of EUR 61.3m, down 34.4% yoy.
    Despite the challenging situation in the first nine months, management still maintains its guidance of EUR 90-100m in sales (eNuW: EUR 76.8m) and a low single-digit EUR m in EBIT (eNuW: EUR -8.9m). However, the outlook appears too ambitious given the reduced order-backlog and ongoing project postponements, in our view. That said, the midterm prospects remain intact with the potential of some larger orders from CNBM for CdTe thin-film modules coming in the next quarters.

    Singulus still operates sub-scale and has difficulties covering its fixed costs. Due to the volatile nature of its project business, visibility as to when the company can sustainably surpass the necessary sales threshold to generate a positive net income (eNuW: around EUR 105m) remains low.
    We hence reiterate HOLD with a reduced PT of EUR 1.60 based on DCF.

    Rating: HOLD
    Analyst:
    Kursziel: 1,60 Euro


