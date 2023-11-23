UET United Electronic Technology Maintains Profitable Growth in Q3 2023
UET United Electronic Technology AG has announced a robust growth in profitability for Q3 2023, marking a significant 71% increase in total sales from the same period last year. Despite market challenges, the company has raised its sales growth forecast for 2023.
- UET United Electronic Technology AG reports profitable growth in Q3 2023
- Total sales for the first nine months of 2023 were 52.4 mn EUR, a 71% increase compared to the same period last year
- EBIT increased by 6.8 mn EUR to 4.5 mn EUR for the first nine months of 2023
- The order backlog amounts to 43.1 mn EUR as of September 30, 2023
- UET Group raises its planned double-digit sales growth from the original 20% to a range of 35 to 40% for the full year 2023
- The company is satisfied with its performance despite market challenges caused by geopolitical and economic factors.
The next important date, Annual general meeting, at UET United Electronic Technology is on 29.12.2023.
The price of UET United Electronic Technology at the time of the news was 1,4900EUR and was down -1,32 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,5600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +4,70 % since publication.
+4,64 %
-8,87 %
-10,78 %
-2,93 %
+109,86 %
+97,35 %
+19,20 %
+396,67 %
-78,21 %
ISIN:DE000A0LBKW6WKN:A0LBKW
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0
Autor: wO Newsflash| | 85 | 0 |