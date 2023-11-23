UET United Electronic Technology Maintains Profitable Growth in Q3 2023

UET United Electronic Technology AG reports profitable growth in Q3 2023

Total sales for the first nine months of 2023 were 52.4 mn EUR, a 71% increase compared to the same period last year

EBIT increased by 6.8 mn EUR to 4.5 mn EUR for the first nine months of 2023

The order backlog amounts to 43.1 mn EUR as of September 30, 2023

UET Group raises its planned double-digit sales growth from the original 20% to a range of 35 to 40% for the full year 2023

The company is satisfied with its performance despite market challenges caused by geopolitical and economic factors.

EUR

%

EUR

%





The next important date, Annual general meeting, at UET United Electronic Technology is on 29.12.2023.The price of UET United Electronic Technology at the time of the news was 1,4900and was down -1,32compared with the previous day.15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,5600this corresponds to a plus of +4,70since publication.