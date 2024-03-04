Back on the Growth Track: A Resurgence Story
M8G has demonstrated a strong performance in Q423, achieving a significant market share and an impressive 16% organic revenue growth. This success has contributed to a positive annual growth rate of 5%.
Autor folgen
- M8G had a good Q423, gaining market share and achieving organic revenue growth of 16% in the quarter, leading to a full year figure of +5% - MGI has leading positions in in-app advertising in the US on both iOS and Android, with the US being its largest market at 70% of revenues - MGI is targeting margin over volume in the fast-growing Connected TV (CTV) market - Adtech shares have generally performed well in the year-to-date, with MGI trading at a considerable discount to peers - Improved growth and margin prospects have led to lifted FY24 estimates, with potential for the price to climb to €3.70 - Edison is an authorised and regulated investor-relations business that helps companies meet the right shareholders and increase liquidity and valuations. They do not provide investment advice.
+7,94 %
+39,72 %
+40,14 %
+65,10 %
-15,49 %
-21,61 %
ISIN:SE0018538068WKN:A3D3A1
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.