JDC Group AG reported a record final quarter in 2023 with a 30 percent increase in EBITDA and double-digit revenue growth.

The Group's EBITDA in Q4 2023 amounted to EUR 5 million for the first time, while Q4 revenues rose by over 20 percent to a record EUR 48.8 million.

The preliminary figures for the full year 2023 show an increase in revenues of 10 percent to around EUR 171.7 million and an increase in EBITDA of around 31 per cent to EUR 11.7 million. EBIT has doubled in 2023 compared to the previous year.

For 2024, the Management Board expects an increase in turnover of over 20 percent and an increase in EBITDA of over 30 percent.

The Advisortech segment saw revenue increase by around 22 percent to EUR 42.4 million in the fourth quarter, while the Advisory segment increased revenues by around 16 percent in the same period.

In 2024, the company expects revenue growth to EUR 205 to 220 million and an EBITDA of EUR 14.5 to 16.0 million based on already concluded cooperation agreements.

The next important date, Publication of the preliminary results of the fiscal year 2023, at JDC Group is on 08.03.2024.

The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 20,600EUR and was up +0,49 % compared with the previous day.

1 minutes after the article was published, the price was 20,800EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,97 % since publication.





