Mensch and Maschine Software SE Unveils Exciting Insights in 2023 Annual Report
Despite economic turbulence and volatility in the Autodesk business, Mensch und Maschine Software SE triumphantly unveiled its 2023 Annual Report, boasting record-breaking sales, earnings, and cash flow.
- Mensch und Maschine Software SE presented its Annual Report 2023, achieving record sales, earnings, and cash flow despite inflationary pressures and volatility in the Autodesk business.
- The company saw a +0.6% increase in sales, which turned into a +4.6% increase in gross profit due to the increasing dominance of proprietary business.
- Net profit per share (EPS) increased by +11% to 172 Cents, despite inflationary pressure.
- The operating cash flow increased by +30% to EUR 50.59 million or 302 Cents/share, higher than previously reported.
- The company plans to propose a 40th-anniversary dividend of 165 Cents to the annual shareholders’ meeting on May 8.
- The company expects a +8-12% increase in gross profit and +10-20% to 189-206 Cents in EPS in 2024, with a stronger growth of +12-25% in EPS expected for 2025.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at Mensch und Maschine Software is on 14.03.2024.
The price of Mensch und Maschine Software at the time of the news was 49,65EUR and was up +2,00 % compared with the previous
day.
ISIN:DE0006580806WKN:658080
