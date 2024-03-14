voestalpine AG plans to sell Buderus Edelstahl and reorganize its Automotive Components business in Germany.

This reorganization will result in one-off write-downs of around EUR 410 million.

The sale and impairment losses in the High Performance Metals Division will result in negative one-off effects on earnings (EBIT) of about EUR 340 million.

The reorganization of the Automotive Components business in Germany will result in impairment losses of around EUR 70 million.

These measures will result in negative one-off effects on the voestalpine Group's EBITDA of about EUR 90 million and on EBIT of about EUR 410 million.

The EBITDA expectation for the Business Year 2023/24 has been adjusted from around EUR 1.7 billion to around EUR 1.6 billion.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at voestalpine is on 05.06.2024.

The price of voestalpine at the time of the news was 25,32EUR and was down -1,90 % compared with the previous day.





