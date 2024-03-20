The Platform Group Seals Deal on Stake Acquisition in Mister Spex SE
The Platform Group AG, a leading software company with a presence in 19 sectors, has successfully acquired a 7.6% stake in Mister Spex SE, marking another strategic investment in its expanding portfolio.
Foto: Fashionette AG
- The Platform Group AG has acquired a stake in Mister Spex SE, holding approximately 7.6% of the shares - The acquisition of 2,656,000 shares in Mister Spex SE has been completed - The Platform Group AG is a software company active in 19 sectors with its own platform solutions - The group has 14 locations across Europe with 840 employees - Over 20 investments and company acquisitions have been made since 2020 - In 2023, sales of EUR 440 million and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR 20 million are expected
The price of The Platform Group at the time of the news was 6,3300EUR and was up +1,28 % compared with the previous
day.
Lesen Sie auch
-3,10 %
+0,97 %
+1,95 %
-1,26 %
+36,83 %
-79,17 %
-78,70 %
-78,70 %
-77,40 %
ISIN:DE000A2QEFA1WKN:A2QEFA
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte