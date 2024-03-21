13 0 Kommentare Major Earnings Boost in 2023; E-Prescription Becomes Norm in Germany

Achieving its 2023 financial targets, the company has reached a pivotal moment in revenue and customer growth. With a successful break-even program, it has fortified its foundation for enduring profitability. The firm's fully digital e-prescription redemption channel has been approved by gematik, and it has managed to reduce its CO2 emissions by 13%. Looking ahead to 2024, the company anticipates over a 10% rise in external revenue and an improved adjusted EBITDA.

