Major Earnings Boost in 2023; E-Prescription Becomes Norm in Germany
Achieving its 2023 financial targets, the company has reached a pivotal moment in revenue and customer growth. With a successful break-even program, it has fortified its foundation for enduring profitability. The firm's fully digital e-prescription redemption channel has been approved by gematik, and it has managed to reduce its CO2 emissions by 13%. Looking ahead to 2024, the company anticipates over a 10% rise in external revenue and an improved adjusted EBITDA.
Foto: Zur Rose Group AG
- Revenue and earnings targets for 2023 achieved
- Inflection point reached in terms of revenue and active customer base
- Break-even programme successfully continued and basis for sustainable profitability strengthened
- Fully digital redemption channel for e-prescriptions confirmed by gematik
- CO2 emissions cut by 13 per cent
- Outlook for 2024 includes over 10% increase in external revenue and improved adjusted EBITDA between CHF 0 million and minus CHF 35 million.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at DocMorris AG (ex zur Rose) is on 21.03.2024.
