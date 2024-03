Incoming orders for 2023 financial year reached a new record of EUR 225m

Revenue and earnings targets for 2023 financial year were achieved

Managing Board forecasts double-digit growth for the current year

init won two major projects in Atlanta and London with a volume of over EUR 200m

Revenue grew by 10.2% in 2023 to EUR 211m

The Managing Board expects revenue to grow to between EUR 240 and 260m in 2024.

The price of init innovation in traffic systems at the time of the news was 33,60EUR and was up +5,99 % compared with the previous day.

8 minutes after the article was published, the price was 32,80EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,38 % since publication.