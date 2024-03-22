Northern Data Reveals 2022 Year-End Consolidated Financial Statements
Northern Data Group, a frontrunner in high-performance computing infrastructure solutions, has recently unveiled its consolidated financial statements for the year 2022, along with its financial targets for the next two years.
- Northern Data Group published consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 - Financial targets for 2023 and 2024 were confirmed - Revenue streams are spread across three application areas for High Performance-Computing - The 2022 Annual Report and financial figures summary are available on the Group's website - Northern Data Group is a leading provider of specialized infrastructure solutions for high-performance computing - Contact for Investor Relations: Jens-Philipp Briemle, Head of Investor Relations, email: jens-philipp.briemle@northerndata.de, phone: +49 171 557 6989
The price of Northern Data at the time of the news was 26,43EUR and was down -0,19 % compared with the previous day.
20 minutes after the article was published, the price was 26,48EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,19 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A0SMU87WKN:A0SMU8
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
