     57  0 Kommentare Allane Mobility Group Reports 2023 Growth in Revenue and Contract Portfolio

    In the face of macroeconomic hurdles, Allane Mobility Group demonstrated robust growth in 2023, with a significant rise in both operating revenue and contract portfolio.

    • Allane Mobility Group saw growth in consolidated operating revenue and contract portfolio in 2023 - Group contract portfolio increased by 8.6% to 125,800 contracts - Consolidated operating revenue increased by 13.0% to EUR 361.2 million - Earnings before taxes amounted to EUR 12.6 million - Allane returned to a growth path despite macroeconomic challenges - Final and audited figures for 2023 financial year and outlook for 2024 will be announced on April 30, 2024

    The next important date, Publication of the preliminary figures for the fiscal year 2023, at Allane is on 22.03.2024.

    The price of Allane at the time of the news was 11,200EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.


