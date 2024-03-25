adesso SE increased its revenue by 26% to EUR 1.14 billion in 2023, breaking the EUR 1 billion barrier for the first time.

The company's EBITDA was weighed down by a sharp increase in personnel, fixed-price projects, and lower license income, resulting in an EBITDA of EUR 80.0 million, down from EUR 92.9 million the previous year.

Despite the challenging economic situation, the company expects further growth in the IT industry and predicts its sales to exceed EUR 1.25 billion and EBITDA to be between EUR 110 million and EUR 130 million in 2024.

adesso SE continued its international expansion strategy in 2023, with acquisitions in Italy and India and the opening of a site in the United Kingdom. Sales to international customers increased by 20% in 2023.

The company's personnel costs rose by 32% to EUR 773.2 million due to inflation, which, along with other factors, led to a decrease in EBITDA.

The company proposed to increase the dividend to EUR 0.70 per share for the financial year 2023, up from EUR 0.65 the previous year.

The price of adesso at the time of the news was 109,30EUR and was down -0,09 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 109,40EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,09 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 13.986,31PKT (+0,06 %).





