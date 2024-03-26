March 26, 2024 - Vancouver, BC, Canada - First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSX:FR) (FSE:FMV) (the “Company” or “First Majestic”) is pleased to announce the completed commissioning and commencement of bullion sales from its 100% owned and operated minting facility, First Mint, LLC (“First Mint”). Located in the State of Nevada, United States, First Mint vertically integrates a manufacturing plant for investment-grade fine silver bullion into the First Majestic portfolio.

In line with First Majestic’s commitment to environmental and community stewardship, First Mint operates state-of-the-art machines that require less electricity and do not release gas emissions compared to traditional minting processes. The eco-friendly and high efficiency production line allows the mint to produce over 10% of the Company’s current silver production coming from the Mexican operations. Plans are currently underway to expand the operation by adding additional equipment and personnel as required.

The inaugural production run of bullion bars will be commemorated and sold as collectibles, complete with certificates of authenticity and exclusive packaging. These limited edition “First Strike” products will include 1,000 one-kilogram bars, 2,500 ten-ounce bars, and 5,000 five-ounce bars. As production ramps up, investors can expect the mint to provide a steady supply of cast bars and one-ounce silver rounds, with additional capacity to service third party projects. Additionally, First Majestic products will remain available for sale alongside First Mint branded items. Investors are encouraged to visit www.firstmint.com to enjoy a refreshed and streamlined shopping experience.

The mint is currently seeking ISO 9001 certification, allowing for its silver to be Individual Retirement Account (“IRA”) eligible. Along with this certification comes a quality commitment: First Mint will fully guarantee the weight, purity, and content of its bullion products.

Lastly, the Shareholder Benefits program will continue. Shareholders with at least 100 shares of First Majestic qualify for savings of $0.50 per ounce from our posted price.

For more information about First Mint contact us at info@firstmint.com.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

First Majestic is a publicly traded mining company focused on silver and gold production in Mexico and the United States. The Company presently owns and operates the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine, the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine and the La Encantada Silver Mine, as well as a portfolio of development and exploration assets, including the Jerritt Canyon Gold Mine located in northeastern Nevada.