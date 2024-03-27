SMA Group Shatters Expectations with Exceptional 2023 Performance
The company has experienced remarkable growth, with group sales skyrocketing by 79% to €1,904.1 million and EBITDA margin significantly expanding to 16%.
Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
- Group sales grew by 79% to €1,904.1 million
- EBITDA increased to €311.0 million; EBITDA margin significantly widened to 16%
- Guidance for fiscal year 2024 confirmed: Sales of between €1,950 million and €2,200 million and EBITDA of between €220 million and €290 million
- Net income more than quadrupled to €225.7 million
- Net cash was significantly above the previous year's level at €283.3 million
- Order backlog remained at a high level at €1,705.0 million, with strong demand in the Large Scale & Project Solutions segment.
The next important date, Publication of the 2023 Business Report of the SMA Group, at SMA Solar Technology is on 27.03.2024.
At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.855,54PKT (+0,75 %).
