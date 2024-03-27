    checkAd

     65  0 Kommentare SMA Group Shatters Expectations with Exceptional 2023 Performance

    The company has experienced remarkable growth, with group sales skyrocketing by 79% to €1,904.1 million and EBITDA margin significantly expanding to 16%.

    Foto: Sebastian Gollnow - dpa
    • Group sales grew by 79% to €1,904.1 million
    • EBITDA increased to €311.0 million; EBITDA margin significantly widened to 16%
    • Guidance for fiscal year 2024 confirmed: Sales of between €1,950 million and €2,200 million and EBITDA of between €220 million and €290 million
    • Net income more than quadrupled to €225.7 million
    • Net cash was significantly above the previous year's level at €283.3 million
    • Order backlog remained at a high level at €1,705.0 million, with strong demand in the Large Scale & Project Solutions segment.

    The next important date, Publication of the 2023 Business Report of the SMA Group, at SMA Solar Technology is on 27.03.2024.

    At this time, the index MDAX was at 26.855,54PKT (+0,75 %).


    SMA Solar Technology

    ISIN:DE000A0DJ6J9WKN:A0DJ6J






    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken.
