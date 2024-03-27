    checkAd

     53  0 Kommentare Investis Group Shines with Robust Performance in 2023

    In 2023, Investis Group demonstrated robust operational prowess, with a 3.1% surge in rental income and a 9.9% EBIT margin in its Real Estate Services sector. Despite a net loss, the firm's future outlook remains positive.

    • Investis Group recorded a strong operating performance in 2023, with rental income increasing by 3.1% on a like-for-like basis and an EBIT margin of 9.9% in the Real Estate Services segment.
    • The company maintained an unchanged dividend of CHF 2.50 and has a positive outlook for the future.
    • Despite selling eleven properties in 2022, the Group increased its revenue by 1.7% to CHF 231.5 million.
    • The net loss in 2023 was CHF 5.4 million, compared to a net profit of CHF 151.8 million in 2022.
    • The company's total assets amounted to CHF 1.6 billion as of 31 December 2023, with an equity ratio of 64% and a low loan-to-value (LTV) of 26%.
    • Investis Group is committed to sustainable development and is actively working to reduce its environmental footprint, while also focusing on social and governance practices.

    The next important date, Quarterly report, at Investis Holding is on 27.08.2024.


    Investis Holding

