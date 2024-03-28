3U HOLDING Sets the Stage for Expected Growth Surge
In 2023, 3U HOLDING AG saw a robust 4.0% growth in consolidated revenue, hitting EUR 52.4 million, with its ITC segment and Renewable Energies segment performing particularly well. However, the SHAC segment faced challenges, experiencing a revenue decline.
- 3U HOLDING AG reported a 4.0% increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 52.4 million in 2023, with EBITDA at EUR 5.2 million and net earnings after taxes totaling EUR 2.6 million.
- The company's ITC segment saw a 26.3% increase in revenue to EUR 15.3 million, largely due to new customer business, with EBITDA increasing by 24.7% to EUR 3.9 million.
- Despite challenges, the Renewable Energies segment saw a 5.5% increase in power production to 73.2 GWh, with sales revenues increasing to EUR 8.1 million and EBITDA increasing significantly to EUR 5.8 million.
- The SHAC segment saw a decline in revenue to EUR 29.6 million and a negative EBITDA of EUR -1.2 million due to a weak online retail environment and a slump in construction activities.
- The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share, representing a payout ratio of over 70% and a dividend yield of more than 2.4% at the 2023 year-end closing price.
- 3U anticipates further growth in 2024, with overall revenue expected to be between EUR 58 million to EUR 62 million, representing a year-on-year increase of around 10% to 18%.
The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 1,8075EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,8125EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,28 % since publication.
Lesen Sie auch
+1,96 %
+4,39 %
-4,80 %
-12,50 %
-66,06 %
-38,87 %
+60,09 %
+286,36 %
-69,67 %
ISIN:DE0005167902WKN:516790
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte