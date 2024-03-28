3U HOLDING AG reported a 4.0% increase in consolidated revenue to EUR 52.4 million in 2023, with EBITDA at EUR 5.2 million and net earnings after taxes totaling EUR 2.6 million.

The company's ITC segment saw a 26.3% increase in revenue to EUR 15.3 million, largely due to new customer business, with EBITDA increasing by 24.7% to EUR 3.9 million.

Despite challenges, the Renewable Energies segment saw a 5.5% increase in power production to 73.2 GWh, with sales revenues increasing to EUR 8.1 million and EBITDA increasing significantly to EUR 5.8 million.

The SHAC segment saw a decline in revenue to EUR 29.6 million and a negative EBITDA of EUR -1.2 million due to a weak online retail environment and a slump in construction activities.

The company proposes a dividend of EUR 0.05 per share, representing a payout ratio of over 70% and a dividend yield of more than 2.4% at the 2023 year-end closing price.

3U anticipates further growth in 2024, with overall revenue expected to be between EUR 58 million to EUR 62 million, representing a year-on-year increase of around 10% to 18%.

The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 1,8075EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.

19 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,8125EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,28 % since publication.





