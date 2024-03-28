468 SPAC II Registered (A): Marley Spoon Group Releases FY 2024 Financial Forecast
Marley Spoon Group SE, a leading global meal kit subscription service, has unveiled its financial projections for FY 2024, including expectations of single-digit net revenue growth and plans to uphold its Contribution Margin.
- Marley Spoon Group SE, a global subscription-based meal kit provider, has released its guidance for FY 2024.
- The company expects single-digit net revenue growth vs. FY 2023 in constant currency.
- Marley Spoon plans to maintain its Contribution Margin in line with the prior year.
- The company is aiming for a full-year mid-single-digit positive Operating EBITDA in 2024.
- Marley Spoon Group SE holds more than 95% of all issued equity capital in Marley Spoon SE and plans to delist Marley Spoon SE from the Australian Securities Exchange.
- Marley Spoon SE, a 95% subsidiary of Marley Spoon Group SE, has published its audited FY 2023 results, which were in line with the preliminary FY results published on January 30th, 2024.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at 468 SPAC II Registered (A) is on 13.05.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte