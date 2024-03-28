    checkAd

    BayWa AG, a global conglomerate in energy, agriculture, and building materials, concluded its 2023 fiscal year with operating earnings of €304.0 million, slightly under the year's projection.

    • BayWa AG closed the financial year 2023 with operating earnings of €304.0 million, slightly below the forecast for the year.
    • The rapid rise in interest rates negatively affected earnings across all business divisions.
    • The consolidated net loss for the year stands at €93.4 million, compared to a net profit of €239.5 million in the previous year.
    • CEO Marcus Pöllinger aims to boost the Group’s profitability in the long term and return BayWa to positive territory in 2024 with the "Strategy 2030".
    • The company aims to achieve earnings of between €470 and €520 million by the end of 2026, having originally intended to reach this target in 2025.
    • BayWa AG is a globally active group with the business units energy, agriculture and building materials, with revenues of €23.9 billion in 2023.

