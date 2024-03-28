BayWa AG Forecasts Enhanced Earnings for Financial Year 2024
BayWa AG, a global conglomerate in energy, agriculture, and building materials, concluded its 2023 fiscal year with operating earnings of €304.0 million, slightly under the year's projection.
- BayWa AG closed the financial year 2023 with operating earnings of €304.0 million, slightly below the forecast for the year.
- The rapid rise in interest rates negatively affected earnings across all business divisions.
- The consolidated net loss for the year stands at €93.4 million, compared to a net profit of €239.5 million in the previous year.
- CEO Marcus Pöllinger aims to boost the Group’s profitability in the long term and return BayWa to positive territory in 2024 with the "Strategy 2030".
- The company aims to achieve earnings of between €470 and €520 million by the end of 2026, having originally intended to reach this target in 2025.
- BayWa AG is a globally active group with the business units energy, agriculture and building materials, with revenues of €23.9 billion in 2023.
The next important date, Balance sheet press conference, at BayWa is on 28.03.2024.
The price of BayWa at the time of the news was 25,08EUR and was down -4,02 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 25,10EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,10 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.319,28PKT (-0,60 %).
