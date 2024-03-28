Biotest AG increased sales by 32% in the financial year 2023, generating revenue of € 684.6 million compared to € 516.1 million in the previous year.

The revenue growth is mainly due to revenue generated from technology disclosure and development services for Grifols, S.A., amounting to € 190.1 million.

The new intravenous immunoglobulin Yimmugo had a positive impact with revenue amounting to € 27.2 million.

The consolidated EBIT result in the 2023 financial year of € 143.5 million improved considerably compared with € -16.6 million in the previous year.

The Biotest Group’s earnings (EAT) for the 2023 financial year amounted to € 127.0 million compared to € -31.7 million the previous year.

For the 2024 financial year, the Board of Management is aiming for upper single-digit percentage revenue growth compared to 2023, and expects an operating result (EBIT) in a range between € 80 million and € 100 million for 2024.

The price of Biotest at the time of the news was 27,60EUR and was up +2,22 % compared with the previous day.





