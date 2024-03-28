Net income of Mutares Holding for fiscal year 2023 increases by 41% to EUR 102.5 million - Revenues of Mutares Holding grow by 46% to EUR 103.6 million - Group revenues increase by 25% to EUR 4,689.1 million - Group EBITDA at EUR 756.9 million, boosted by transactions - Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.5 million reflects progress in restructuring - Dividend planned to increase by 29% to EUR 2.25 per share for fiscal year 2023

The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report 2023, at mutares is on 11.04.2024.

