Mutares' Stellar 2023: Net Income Soars to €102.5M, Plans €2.25 Dividend per Share
Experiencing a robust financial year, Mutares Holding reports a 41% surge in net income for 2023, alongside significant growth in revenues and a promising dividend hike.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Net income of Mutares Holding for fiscal year 2023 increases by 41% to EUR 102.5 million - Revenues of Mutares Holding grow by 46% to EUR 103.6 million - Group revenues increase by 25% to EUR 4,689.1 million - Group EBITDA at EUR 756.9 million, boosted by transactions - Adjusted EBITDA of EUR 3.5 million reflects progress in restructuring - Dividend planned to increase by 29% to EUR 2.25 per share for fiscal year 2023
The next important date, Publication of the annual financial report 2023, at mutares is on 11.04.2024.
The price of mutares at the time of the news was 36,43EUR and was up +3,11 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 36,55EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,34 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 14.300,03PKT (-0,74 %).
ISIN:DE000A2NB650WKN:A2NB65
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
