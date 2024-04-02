Lonza Names Wolfgang Wienand as New CEO in Exciting Leadership Change
In a significant move for the global healthcare manufacturing industry, Wolfgang Wienand, current CEO of Siegfried Holding AG, is set to take the helm at Lonza Group AG in summer 2024.
- Wolfgang Wienand, currently CEO of Swiss CDMO Siegfried Holding AG, will become CEO of Lonza Group AG in summer 2024.
- Wienand has been CEO of Siegfried Holding AG since 2019, and previously held senior positions at Evonik Industries.
- He will succeed Albert M. Baehny, who took on the role of CEO on an interim basis in October 2023.
- Baehny will remain at Lonza for a transition period during the summer, before retiring from the company.
- The Board of Directors of Lonza expressed their delight at appointing Wienand, citing his strong track record in the CDMO industry and his deep scientific and strategic expertise.
- Lonza Group AG is one of the world's largest healthcare manufacturing organizations, supporting pharmaceutical, biotech and nutrition companies to bring their treatments to market.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Lonza Group is on 18.04.2024.
Lesen Sie auch
+1,15 %
+3,18 %
+13,91 %
+45,16 %
+0,60 %
+14,87 %
+99,77 %
+706,41 %
+858,61 %
ISIN:CH0013841017WKN:928619
Aktuelle Themen
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Weitere Artikel des Autors
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte