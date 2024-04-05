APONTIS PHARMA Boosts Forecast After 5-Year Deal with Novartis for Asthma Drugs
APONTIS PHARMA AG has announced a lucrative five-year deal with Novartis Pharma GmbH for the distribution and marketing of two asthma drugs in Germany, leading to a significant boost in its 2024 financial forecast.
- APONTIS PHARMA AG has entered a five-year distribution and marketing agreement with Novartis Pharma GmbH for two asthma medications in Germany.
- The company expects a sales contribution of around EUR 9 million and an earnings contribution of up to EUR 1.5 million for the 2024 financial year from this agreement.
- APONTIS PHARMA is raising its forecast for 2024 due to this agreement.
- The company now expects an increase in sales to EUR 50.7 million, up from the previous forecast of EUR 41.7 million.
- APONTIS PHARMA also expects a positive EBITDA of EUR 3.3 million, up from the previous forecast of a positive EBITDA of EUR 1.8 million.
- The announcement was made on 5 April 2024.
The price of APONTIS PHARMA at the time of the news was 7,0400EUR and was up +0,72 % compared with the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 8,0000EUR this corresponds to a plus of +13,64 % since publication.
ISIN:DE000A3CMGM5
