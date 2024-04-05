    checkAd

     65  0 Kommentare APONTIS PHARMA Boosts Forecast with 5-Year Novartis Deal for Asthma Drugs

    APONTIS PHARMA AG has forged a five-year deal with Novartis to distribute and market two asthma drugs, a move expected to significantly boost its financial outlook and enhance patient care in Germany.

    • APONTIS PHARMA AG has entered a five-year distribution and marketing agreement with Novartis for two asthma medications - The agreement is expected to bring in around EUR 9 million in sales and up to EUR 1.5 million in earnings for the 2024 financial year - As a result, APONTIS PHARMA is raising its forecast for 2024, expecting an increase in sales to EUR 50.7 million and a positive EBITDA of EUR 3.3 million - The CEO of APONTIS PHARMA highlights the importance of the agreement for patient care in Germany - APONTIS PHARMA specializes in Single Pill combinations in Germany, focusing on cardiovascular diseases - For more information, visit https://apontis-pharma.de/en/financial-calendar and https://apontis-pharma.de/en/share-price


    APONTIS PHARMA

    +10,00 %
    +11,11 %
    +9,72 %
    +53,17 %
    -36,65 %
    -59,26 %
    ISIN:DE000A3CMGM5WKN:A3CMGM


