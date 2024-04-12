ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces extraordinary devaluation of properties - Devaluations are a result of distressed real estate market, high inflation rate, and conservative valuation approach - Forecasted consolidated revenues for 2023 were EUR 100-120 million, now expected to be high double-digit million range - Forecasted consolidated EBIT for 2023 was EUR 0-2 million, now expected to be high double-digit negative million range - Expected devaluation of properties may lead to breach of net financial indebtedness limitation in bond terms - Management Board will enter negotiations with bondholders and commission an IDW-S 6 expert opinion.

The next important date, Publication of interim report as of March 31, 2024, at Accentro Real Estate is on 31.05.2024.

The price of Accentro Real Estate at the time of the news was 0,7125EUR and was down -5,00 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 0,6850EUR this corresponds to a minus of -3,86 % since publication.






